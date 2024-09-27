Global Superstar Saweetie Drops New Single 'Is It The Way'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Multi-platinum-selling recording artist and entrepreneur Saweetie returns off the heels of a very eventful summer with her new single “IS IT THE WAY” - released via Warner Records. Sampling Jill Scott’s classic “The Way,” Saweetie adds her own unique flavor to the track with her empowering verses. Dedicated to women around the world, the song celebrates strength, individuality, and showcases the ICY Girl mentality.

Directed by the visionary Tajana Tokyo, the accompanying music video is a cinematic journey through the vibrant streets of London, bathed in a sleek, icy-blue hue. Saweetie serves unstoppable looks and undeniable energy, strutting with confidence in head-turning fashion that sets the vibe for a bold new chapter. “IS IT THE WAY” is more than just a song—it’s an invitation to Saweetie’s world, celebrating her personal style, allure, and unapologetic individuality.

Saweetie sat with Jennifer Hudson for an intimate and exclusive interview discussing her new single, video, and upcoming projects, as well as her personal growth and the new era she's embarking on. Her vulnerability and transparency during this candid conversation are admirable. Watch the full interview on The Jennifer Hudson Show today [check your local TV listings].

Earlier this month, Saweetie’s summer anthem “NANi” advanced to No. 1 on Billboard’s Rhythmic Airplay chart, marking her fourth chart-topping hit in the category. Her unapologetic track “My Best” earned a spot on former U.S. President Barack Obama’s Summer 2024 Playlist.

She also released the lush anthem “Richtivities,” and surprised fans at Diljit Dosanjh’s sold-out show at the Crypto Arena to perform their lively collaboration “Khutti.” Continuing her foray into television, Saweetie guest starred on an episode of STARZ’s hit series BMF and served as a mentor on NBC’s The Voice.

ABOUT SAWEETIE:

As a dynamic powerhouse, Saweetie continues to solidify herself as a multifaceted artist with her chart-topping songs, successful collaborations, philanthropic endeavors, and captivating on-screen performances. Born Diamonté Harper in Northern California, Saweetie was raised in a multi-ethnic household with her father being of African-American descent and her mother being of Filipino-Chinese descent. Saweetie was exposed to a wide range of music genres, which would later influence her own sound and identity as a trailblazer for young, culturally diverse individuals around the world. After attending USC and earning a Bachelor's degree in Communications, Saweetie began to focus on her music career. Since then, Saweetie has accumulated over six billion career streams from her chart-topping hits such as the RIAA certified platinum “Tap In” and 4x platinum “My Type” and "Best Friend," featuring Doja Cat, which also earned two GRAMMY® Award nominations. In addition to numerous awards and accolades in the music space, Saweetie has also launched her own jewelry line “ICY'' while also solidifying herself as a global brand through her brand partnerships and campaigns with companies such as McDonald's, MAC, Crocs, Quay, Revlon, Champion, and PrettyLittleThing to name a few. With a comprehensive portfolio spanning so many different avenues, Saweetie’s global influence continues to grow with each subsequent project.

Photo Credit - Fabien Montique

