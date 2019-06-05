Glitterer Shares Video For 1001, Plus Announces Tour Dates
Glitterer is a rock by Ned Russin - a New Yorker, by way of Northeastern Pennsylvania, a 29-year-old bassist and singer who made his name in music by playing in a band called Title Fight. Today, Glitterer shares a new video for the song "1001" from the album Looking Through The Shades Out July 12 on ANTI-.
Looking Through The Shades was recorded in the cozy carpeted basement of the Russin family home, in Kingston, Pa., and co-produced by indie-rock prodigy Alex Giannascoli (also known as (Sandy) Alex G) and the Arthur Rizk (Code Orange, Power Trip, Sumerlands, the 2018 Grammy Awards). The album contains Glitterer's best-yet sonics and songs; it has been constructed in such a way as to evince a spirit - co-operative, semi-schizophrenic, greater than the sum of its parts - that is proper to rock bands and that is inaccessible to even the least self-involved Soundcloud rappers and bedroom artists. Simply put, Looking Through The Shades is the sound of a group of people playing music, together, in a room. Meanwhile, the lyrics are still reluctantly but rigorously self-aware, the choruses are still habit-formingly catchy, and the arrangements still carry not an ounce of excess fat.
Watch the video for "1001" now:
Pre-orders for Looking Through The Shades are available now at ffm.to Glitterer is set to tour in North America, Canada, and the UK this summer with dates listed below.
GLITTERER TOUR DATES
06/08 Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere (Zone One)
06/09 Philadelphia, PA - Kung Fu Necktie
06/10 Richmond, VA - The Camel
06/11 Charlotte, NC - Skylark Social Club
06/12 Atlanta, GA - Drunken Unicorn
06/14 Miami, FL - Churchills Pub
06/15 Orlando, FL - Soundbar
06/16 Charleston, SC - New Brookland Tavern
07/10 San Diego, CA - Che Cafe
07/11 Fullerton, CA - Programme
07/12 Los Angeles, CA - Sound & Fury Festival
07/13 Los Angeles, CA - 8 Palms
07/14 Oakland, CA - 1,2,3,4 Go!
07/31 Burlington, VT - Light Club Lamp Shop
08/01 Montreal, QC - La Sotterenea
08/02 Ottawa, ON - Pressed
08/03 Toronto, ON - Jam Factory
08/04 Windsor, ON - Meteor
08/05 Indianapolis, IN - Hoosier Dome
08/07 St Louis, MO - Sinkhole
08/08 Milwaukee, WI - X-Ray Arcade
08/09 Madison, WI - UW-M Terrace After Dark
08/10 Chicago, IL - Advanced Perspective
08/11 Hamtramck, MI - Sanctuary
08/13 Cleveland, OH - Symposium
08/14 Rochester, NY - Small World Books
08/15 Wilkes-Barre, PA - Karl Hall
08/16 Somerville, MA - Greek Social Club
08/29 Brighton, UK - Green Door Store
08/30 Bristol, UK - The Louisiana
08/31 Leeds, UK - Temple of Boom
09/01 London, UK - New Cross Inn
6/8 - 6/16 w/ Angel Du$t, Gouge Away
8/29 - 9/1 Stages In Faith supports