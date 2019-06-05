Glitterer Shares Video For 1001, Plus Announces Tour Dates

Glitterer is a rock by Ned Russin - a New Yorker, by way of Northeastern Pennsylvania, a 29-year-old bassist and singer who made his name in music by playing in a band called Title Fight. Today, Glitterer shares a new video for the song "1001" from the album Looking Through The Shades Out July 12 on ANTI-.

Looking Through The Shades was recorded in the cozy carpeted basement of the Russin family home, in Kingston, Pa., and co-produced by indie-rock prodigy Alex Giannascoli (also known as (Sandy) Alex G) and the Arthur Rizk (Code Orange, Power Trip, Sumerlands, the 2018 Grammy Awards). The album contains Glitterer's best-yet sonics and songs; it has been constructed in such a way as to evince a spirit - co-operative, semi-schizophrenic, greater than the sum of its parts - that is proper to rock bands and that is inaccessible to even the least self-involved Soundcloud rappers and bedroom artists. Simply put, Looking Through The Shades is the sound of a group of people playing music, together, in a room. Meanwhile, the lyrics are still reluctantly but rigorously self-aware, the choruses are still habit-formingly catchy, and the arrangements still carry not an ounce of excess fat.

Watch the video for "1001" now:



Pre-orders for Looking Through The Shades are available now at ffm.to Glitterer is set to tour in North America, Canada, and the UK this summer with dates listed below.

GLITTERER TOUR DATES



06/08 Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere (Zone One)

06/09 Philadelphia, PA - Kung Fu Necktie

06/10 Richmond, VA - The Camel

06/11 Charlotte, NC - Skylark Social Club

06/12 Atlanta, GA - Drunken Unicorn

06/14 Miami, FL - Churchills Pub

06/15 Orlando, FL - Soundbar

06/16 Charleston, SC - New Brookland Tavern

07/10 San Diego, CA - Che Cafe

07/11 Fullerton, CA - Programme

07/12 Los Angeles, CA - Sound & Fury Festival

07/13 Los Angeles, CA - 8 Palms

07/14 Oakland, CA - 1,2,3,4 Go!

07/31 Burlington, VT - Light Club Lamp Shop

08/01 Montreal, QC - La Sotterenea

08/02 Ottawa, ON - Pressed

08/03 Toronto, ON - Jam Factory

08/04 Windsor, ON - Meteor

08/05 Indianapolis, IN - Hoosier Dome

08/07 St Louis, MO - Sinkhole

08/08 Milwaukee, WI - X-Ray Arcade

08/09 Madison, WI - UW-M Terrace After Dark

08/10 Chicago, IL - Advanced Perspective

08/11 Hamtramck, MI - Sanctuary

08/13 Cleveland, OH - Symposium

08/14 Rochester, NY - Small World Books

08/15 Wilkes-Barre, PA - Karl Hall

08/16 Somerville, MA - Greek Social Club

08/29 Brighton, UK - Green Door Store

08/30 Bristol, UK - The Louisiana

08/31 Leeds, UK - Temple of Boom

09/01 London, UK - New Cross Inn



6/8 - 6/16 w/ Angel Du$t, Gouge Away

8/29 - 9/1 Stages In Faith supports





