Glaive Shares New Single 'Even When The Sun Is Dead'

“Even When The Sun is Dead,” the new single from breakout star glaive, debuts today. It's the second song off of the artist's new EP a bit of a mad one, due this month, and arrives alongside a new video shot/directed by glaive.

Recorded in Alaska with longtime producer Jeff Hazin (aldn, renforshort), Ralph Castelli (Dora Jar, Jesse) and new collaborator John Cunningham (xxTENTACION, Miley Cyrus, Lil Nas X), “Even When The Sun is Dead” follows glaive's first taste of new music in 2024, “huh,” released last week.

The new music comes fresh on the heels of glaive's debut album i care so much that i dont care at all, which was released in July 2023 on Interscope Records. Likened to '90s and '00s emo with a contemporary approach by Vulture, the musician's first full-length project earned acclaim from Pitchfork, Billboard, The FADER, FLOOD Magazine,Brooklyn Vegan, Ones To Watch and more.

glaive's “Tennis Club” series also launched last year; a run of tennis matches which found the rising star in conversation with fellow artists and longtime friends—watch episodes with ericdoa, Polo Perks and Petey on YouTube. glaive's three EPs to date—cypress grove, all dogs go to heaven (plus its deluxe edition old dog, new tricks) and then i'll be happy with ericdoa—have also received critical acclaim, landing him at the top of “Best Of” lists from The New York Times, The FADER and more.

Growing up in the small town of Hendersonville, North Carolina, glaive was first drawn to the sounds of radio-friendly pop songs he'd listen to in the car with his mom, before his listening soon pulled him into the nascent world of SoundCloud rap. When the pandemic hit in 2020, he spent a month indoors, in his room with black-out curtains. It was out of this period that his first songs came to be.

He collaborated with friends he met online, forming musical collectives and experimenting with production. His subsequent rise was meteoric, powered by a steady stream of new music that quickly earned him acclaim and a devoted following. More from the breakout artist is imminent.

Photo credit: Tommy Pointer