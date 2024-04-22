Giovannie and The Hired Guns to Release New Album 'Land of the Lost'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Giovannie and The Hired Guns have announced the September 13 release of their new album Land of the Lost via Tejano Punk Boyz/Crush South/Warner Music Nashville.

Along with the announcement, the band shares their blissed-out new single “Chiquita,” a Latin-meets-disco banger that sets the tone for a group redefining what it means to be a Texas band. This summer the band will embark on a tour across the west, with stops in Dallas, Colorado Springs, Seattle, Sacramento, Las Vegas and more. View a full list of tour dates below.

Bandleader Giovannie Yanez on the new single: "We set out writing 'Chiquita' as this sexy song, and it turned out just how we wanted it to. It was really fun to make - all the guys in the band jammed out really hard, and it was awesome. This song is about showing your haters that you're going to make it, one way or another."

Produced by Johnny K (Megadeth, Disturbed, Sevendust, Plain White T’s), Land of the Lost is Giovannie and The Hired Guns’ fourth full-length and second LP since signing with Warner Music Nashville through a first-of-its-kind partnership with Warner Music Latina. Continuing their colossal rise, the band returns with an album that pushes the boundaries with even more intensity, pairing explosive riffs and unforgettable hooks with their most brutally honest songwriting to date. Land of the Lost channels painful self-reflection into songs with all the raw exuberance of a fist-pumping party anthem, supplying the kind of catharsis that can only come from exorcising your demons and bravely moving toward a better future.

The follow-up to 2022’s Tejano Punk Boyz, Land of the Lost finds Giovannie and The Hired Guns doubling down on the freewheeling attitude they first embraced in their earliest days as a band. “From the beginning I told the guys not to worry about sounding too rock or too country on this record,” Yanez recalls. “We just went in there and had fun and didn’t let anything hold us back, and because of that the album shows the full range of what we can do as a band.”

Since their inception in 2015, Giovannie and The Hired Guns has made a blockbuster career out of wildly defying expectations. Almost entirely by word of mouth, the Texas-based five-piece ascended from can’t-miss regional act to taking the stage at major festivals and arenas across the country, drawing a crowd that ranges from cowboys to metalheads to skate punks. The New Yorker has called them “one of the most entertaining bands on rock radio,” and New Noise Magazine hailed their “invigorating mix of southern rock, country, stoner metal, and Latino hip hop.” Winning the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Award for Best New Artist in Alternative & Rock, the band shattered records when their smash single “Ramon Ayala” climbed to #1 on the Active Rock Radio Chart and the Alternative Radio Chart, marking the first time in over 15 years that an artist’s first career-charting radio single reached the top spot on both tallies.

Looking back on the making of Land of the Lost, Yanez says the album helped to clarify his overall mission and vision for the band. “This record made me want to keep putting out songs that are fun and serious at the same time,” he says. “I want to show everyone that it’s okay to feel sad and out of place, but that doesn’t mean you can’t have a good time—it’s all a part of being human.”

Land of the Lost Tracklist

1. Cheap Tequila

2. Quitter

3. Talk Dirty

4. Great Escape

5. Chiquita

6. Good Day

7. Pineapple Sunshine

8. Letcha Down

9. Over And Over

10. Land Of The Lost

11. We Never Change

12. You

Giovannie and The Hired Guns 2024 Tour Dates

April 24 - Stephenville, TX - LJT's 35th Annual Texas Music Festival (Melody Mountain Ranch)

April 25 - Katy, TX - Home Run Dugout

April 26 - Marble Falls, TX - Putters and Gutters

April 27 - Midland, TX - Tailgate

May 2 - Stillwater, OK - Calf Fry Festival

May 3 - Manhattan, KS - The Hat

May 4 - Fayetteville, AR - George's Majestic Lounge

May 16 - Little Rock, AR - Revolution Music Room

May 17 - Dardanelle, AR - Front Street Grill

May 18 - Baton Rouge, LA - Chelsea's Live

May 26 - Dallas, TX - Carne Asada Fest

June 14 - Waco, TX - The Backyard Bar Stage and Grill

June 15 - Midlothian, TX - Union 28

June 20 - Filer, ID - Hwy 30 Music Fest

June 21 - Salt Lake City, UT - Country Music Cookout

June 22 - Helena, MT - Lewis and Clark Brewery

June 23 - Bozeman, MT - The Rialto Theatre

June 26 - Billings, MT - The Pub Station

June 27 - Casper, WY - The Gaslight Social

June 28 - Greeley, CO - Moxi Theater

June 29 - Colorado Springs, CO - The Black Sheep

July 18 - Boise, ID - The Olympic

July 19 - Redmond, OR - FairWell Music Festival

July 20 - Seattle, WA - Madame Lou's

July 21 - Medford, OR - Rocky Tonk Saloon

July 23 - Las Vegas, NV - 24 Oxford

July 24 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater

July 26 - Hays, KS - Fox Theatre

September 1 - Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma

October 11 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival

Photo Credit: David McClister