Gideon King & City Blog Drop Soul-Stirring Single 'Skunks Misery Road'

Amidst the rhythms of New York City's vibrant music scene, Gideon King & City Blog (GKCB) have shared their latest single "Skunks Misery Road," out now on all digital platforms. Delving into the profound intricacies of friendship, the track explores the delicate balance between companionship and judgment, and ultimately reminding us of the bonds that bridge the gaps in our lives.

"Friendship. The type of friendship that fills voids and makes one feel judged just enough. That’s what Skunks Misery is all about,” shared Gideon King, the guitarist and backbone of GKCB.

Expanding on their vast musical landscape, "Skunks Misery Road" captures the signature fusion-pop essence of GKCB, melding elements of jazz, soul, pop, and rock into a seamless auditory experience. As with their prior renditions, this latest single embodies Gideon King's deep-rooted love for varied genres, ranging from jazz and rock to classical.

The release comes on the heels of GKCB’s electrifying performance as the opening act for the Jennifer Hartswick Band at Brooklyn Bowl in Brooklyn, NY last week. Hartswick is not just an influential figure in her own right but also a cherished member of the Trey Anastasio Band and a beloved staple of the jam band community.

"Skunks Misery Road" will be featured on GKCB’s upcoming Splinters EP, slated for release this fall. “Skunks Misery Road” follows two previously released singles that have already captured the attention of listeners worldwide.

"Turn Off The Sky" is a melodic exploration into the complexities of relationships, evoking the serenity of a cool spring evening. The song was released alongside an in-studio video featuring the renowned vocalist Michael Mayo. Their rendition of "Somewhere Only We Know," originally by the iconic British band Keane, saw the band reinvent the classic with a heartfelt touch, highlighting the evocative vocals of Ashley Hess.

As the founder and primary songwriter in Gideon King & City Blog, Gideon takes inspiration from the streets of his native New York City, and with artistic input from the band’s core collaborators, channels it into vibrantly varied fusion-pop. “I call the band a ‘blog’ because it is an open-ended dialogue with a lot of people contributing their perspectives. When we create, it’s like controlled chaos. We sift through competing ideas, chipping away at the song until it has discernible features. We refine the madness,” Gideon notes, adding, “the music reflects my love of jazz and pop and rock and classical.”

Gideon is a self-taught virtuosic guitarist who has been hailed by the Huffington Post as “a musical genius…playing some of the most complex and satisfying music you may ever hear.” His soul/funk/jazz-fusion juggernaut has been favorably compared to Steely Dan and Stevie Wonder, exploring funk, balmy 1970’s classic rock, piano ballads, R&B, soul-pop, and fusion. He’s a cleverly-poetic lyricist who pens impressionistic songs that don’t rely on linear narratives, and the band has earned accolades from outlets like All About Jazz, Jazziz, OffBeat Magazine, and American Songwriter, among other outlets.

Gideon King & City Blog appears regularly at venerable NYC venues such as City Winery, Joe’s Pub, and the Blue Note. The group also has the rare distinction of being joined by such masterful musicians as John Scofield (Charlies Mingus, Miles Davis), sax legend Donny McCaslin (David Bowie, Bobby McFerrin), renowned “Bayou-soul” singer-songwriter Marc Broussard, and SNL bassist James Genus (Herbie Hancock, Chick Corea), among others.

Gideon is a polymath who deeply explores woodworking and carpentry. As a craftsman himself, he favors boutique guitar builders, including Buscarino, Marchione, and Traphagen for the devotion they put into their craft. “There is something magical about an instrument made for you by an incredible luthier. When you hold the instrument, it almost challenges you to do it justice,” Gideon shares.

Originally, Gideon conceived of City Blog as having a fluid membership where he would serve as the common denominator and other musicians would rotate in. His approach was informed by Steely Dan where the right cast of musicians would be summoned on a song by song basis. However, over time the band has coalesced around an 8-person configuration.

Gideon King & City Blog features three distinctive vocalists. Caleb Hawley is a noted solo artist who has recorded with Vulfpeck guitar ace Cory Wong. Sonny Step has worked with Ricky Martin, Rihanna, and Solange, among others. Ashley Hess is a renowned NYC-based vocalist who joined the GKCB collective in 2021. Other vocalists have included Alita Moses (touring the world with Jacob Collier) and Brendan Fletcher.

The band is rounded out by A-list musicians that include Grammy© nominated drummer Jake Goldbas, drums, percussion (Dave Brubeck, Aretha Franklin, Christian McBride, and the Broadway productions of The Color Purple and Dear Evan Hansen), Jeff Hanley, bass (Will Bernard, Morgan James, Doug Wamble), Christian McGhee drums, percussion (Lauryn Hill, Billy Porter, AJ Mitchell), and musical director and keyboardist Bryan Reeder (Euan Morto, Chris Norton).

“I am basically looking for the best musical athletes to serve the song,” Gideon shares. “Our drummer Jake helped me handpick our lineup and we’ve really become a unit with open communication.”



Stay tuned for continued updates.