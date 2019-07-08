Ghost To Bring The Ultimate Tour Named Death To Europe This November/December

Following the coveted Special Guest slot on Metallica's 26-date summer European stadium tour "WorldWired," and a 32-date Fall headline arena tour of North America, Ghost will bring its "Ultimate Tour Named Death" to European arenas starting November 16 at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England. The company will travel across the UK and Europe over a five-week period culminating in Toulouse, France on December 19. Ticket go on general sale on Friday 12 July at 10am here!



All Them Witches and Tribulation will support on all dates. Limited VIP packages will be available. Log on to http://ghost-official.com for all ticketing and VIP information.



The tour is in support of Ghost's critically-acclaimed album Prequelle that earned Top 10 status in 15 countries, received a Best Rock Album GRAMMY nomination in the U.S., a Swedish Grammis nomination as Best Hard Rock/Metal Record of the Year, and was named Best Album of 2018 in Kerrang!, Revolver, and Metal Hammer, with Kerrang! readers themselves echoing this sentiment, voting Prequelle winner of Best Album at the annual Kerrang! Awards ceremony held in central London just last month.



With more dates to be announced, the UK itinerary for Ghost's "The Ultimate Tour Named Death" is as follows:



Tour Dates:

16 November 2019 Nottingham, U.K. Motorpoint Arena Nottingham

17 November Cardiff, U.K. Motorpoint Arena Cardiff

18 November 2019 Glasgow, U.K. SSE Hydro

20 November Dublin, Ireland 3Arena

22 November 2019 London, U.K. SSE Arena

23 November 2019 Leeds, U.K. Leeds Arena



Tickets for Ghost's 2019 tour go on sale to the general public on Friday 12 July 2019 at 10am https://www.livenation.co.uk/



Meanwhile, album track 'Faith' is currently A-listed at both Kerrang! and Planet Rock radio - the third single in row to make A-List across both stations.



Ghost recently premiered a brand-new webizode, "Chapter 7: New World Redro." This chapter first brings the viewer up to date with the Cardinal Copia-Papa Nihil-Sister Imperator storyline and then begins to lay the foundation for more backstory secrets yet to be revealed. Check out "Chapter 7: New World Redro" here.





