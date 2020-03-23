Ghost-Note Goes Acoustic On New Song “PhatBacc” For Sugarshack Music Channel

The latest installment of the Sugarshack and Live For Live Music "Miami Sessions" features world-class funk fusion outfit, Ghost-Note, the rhythm-forward, funk-hip-hop-jazz fusion collective led by percussion duo/Snarky Puppy vets Robert Sput Searight and Nate Werth, performing a stripped-down rendition new tune, "PhatBacc", in the living room of a historic villa in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami.



Along with Werth and Sput, this acoustic Ghost-Note session featured a heavy-hitting lineup including bassist Dwayne "MonoNeon" Thomas, keyboardist Dominique Xavier Taplin, and saxophonist Sylvester Onyejiaka-all of whom worked with the late, great Prince during his all-too-short life. Guitarist Peter Knudsen and saxophonists Jonathan Mones and Mike Jelani Brooks rounded out the powerhouse funk outfit's roster for this intimate performance. While the Ghost-Note lineup is constantly evolving, this session was notable for featuring all three of the outfit's saxophonists (Oyejiaka, Mones, and Brooks), affectionately known as The Texas Horns.

The release of this session comes as the music industry continues to navigate through unprecedented event shutdowns as a result of the ongoing pandemic. As Werth and Searight explained in a statement to Live For Live Music about the Miami Sessions,

"In this quarantine moment, we are happy to share our stripped-down & uncut acoustic vibes with you from the Sugarhack Music Channel. The session features all three of our saxophonists, The Texas Horns. Get your swag on to a brand new tune and check back for new renditions of some old classics from the Ghost-Note funkbook."

"Mono, play something with me," Sput calls out before the two start into a "Phat" groove that would move even the most hesitant dancers. With ever-layered melodies, an infectious groove, and tense peaks that release to tranquil solo sections, "PhatBacc" is a perfect snapshot of Ghost-Note's vibe-an unadulterated, irresistible explosion of sound and energy, even within an acoustic setting.

The Ghost-Note "PhatBacc" video is the fourth video to be released from the Sugarshack/Live For Live Music Miami Sessions, following SPAGA's "Four Angels", Mihali's "Empty Overflow", and Tom Hamilton's "Running in Place". Stay tuned for more releases from these sessions in the Sugarshack/Live For Live Music "Miami Sessions" coming weeks.

For more information about Ghost-Note, head to the band's website here.





