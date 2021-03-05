Genevieve Stokes Releases New 'Swimming Lessons' EP

Soulful-alternative singer-songwriter and pianist, Genevieve Stokes has officially arrived with her debut EP, Swimming Lessons, available now via Atlantic Records. Swimming Lessons features Genevieve's new song "Parking Lot" and arrives alongside the song's hauntingly beautiful video which premiered earlier today on NYLON. Watch the official visual streaming now at the Portland, ME-based artist's official YouTube channel below.

"To me, Swimming Lessons is like dipping your feet in the water for the first time," Genevieve says. "This is my first EP. I'm new to the whole industry, but I'm bringing my perspective to it. I'm drawn to water, because it reminds me of home. I wrote a lot of these songs with the intention of never showing them to the world, so they're very intimate."

Swimming Lessons follows the release of the entrancing lead single, "Surface Tension" and its eerily dreamy visual which premiered on FLOOD. Watch the video which has earned over 166K views on YouTube HERE and check out Genevieve's gorgeous "Live From Maine" performance of "Surface Tension" HERE. Since release, Alternative Press highlighted the rising musician as a "New Artist You Need To Hear In March" while Billboard praised "Surface Tension" as an alt-pop track "defined by the soulfulness of Stokes' voice, as she approaches every drawn-out lyric with a notable tenderness."

The 19-year-old singer-songwriter has already drawn attention and applause for her intimate yet lush approach to alternative pop. Having taught herself piano at the age of eight, Stokes spent much of her teens developing her own unique sound, inspired by iconic female musicians like Cat Power and Regina Spektor but infused with personal experience and perspective.

In high school, Stokes used time between classes to keep pushing forward, recording, and uploading over 50 songs to Soundcloud. These early compositions informed her creative DNA. Ultimately, Genevieve's senior project and a performance video she uploaded via YouTube caught the attention of her management. After amassing over 7M streams independently, ascending high profile playlists and garnering acclaim from Complex, Flaunt, American Songwriter, Ones To Watch and more, the young artist is ready to welcome everyone into her world with her debut EP.

Swimming Lessons was recorded last year during a handful of sessions at a cabin located just a stone's throw from Genevieve's childhood home. Songs like the dreamily isolated "Lonely and Bored" and the intense "Running Away" see Stokes examining experiences from her high school years with a remarkable blend of closeness and distance, rawness, and sincerity. Through it all, Genevieve Stokes captures timeless moments in her songs and makes them forever relatable.

Watch the "Parking Lot" visual here: