Genesis Add Six More Dates To The Last Domino? Tour

Genesis', The Last Domino? Tour 2020, the band's first in 13 years, has had to be extended after arenas in Liverpool, Newcastle, Leeds, Birmingham, Manchester and Glasgow sold out in less than ten minutes. Tickets went on general sale at 9am this morning (Friday 6th March).



Tickets for all of the additional shows are on sale now through www.LiveNation.co.uk and the new dates are...



Tuesday 24th November Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

Friday 27th November Newcastle Utilita Arena

Thursday 3rd December Leeds First Direct Arena

Sunday 6th December Birmingham Utilita Arena

Wednesday 9th December Manchester Manchester Arena

Saturday 12th December Glasgow SSE Arena



For a full list of dates please see below. Tickets for the Dublin 3 Arena and Belfast SSE Arena shows go on general sale on Monday 9th March from www.ticketmaster.ie.



The Last Domino? Tour 2020 starts in Dublin on 16 November and will be Tony Banks, Phil Collins and Mike Rutherford's first live outing together since the globe-trotting, sell-out Turn It On Again: The Tour in 2007. They will be joined on stage by Nic Collins on drums, and the bands long time guitar and bass player Daryl Stuermer.



Genesis, are among the biggest selling recording artists of all time and one of Britain's most internationally renowned bands. They have sold an estimated 100 million albums and have played to sold-out stadiums and arenas all over the world for decades.



The evolution of Genesis is unique, their sound developed and progressed throughout their career and with multiple line-up alterations in the early years, the classic line-up of Tony Banks, Phil Collins and Mike Rutherford took shape in 1976.



'And Then There Were Three' (1978) was the first album the band released as a three-piece and spawned the single 'Follow You Follow Me' which was their first UK top ten and US top 30 single and proved to be the start of huge commercial global success. The albums 'Duke' (1980), 'Abacab' (1981), 'Genesis' (1983), 'Invisible Touch' (1986) and 'We Can't Dance' (1991) followed for the trio, alongside almost constant global stadium tours cementing the band as one of the most successful of all time.



Tony, Phil and Mike reunited again as a band in 2007 after almost 10 years for the Turn It On Again Tour which went on to be one of the biggest grossing tours on the year playing sold-out stadiums around the world.



The full tour dates are;

Monday 16th November Dublin 3 Arena

Thursday 19th November Belfast SSE Arena

Monday 23rd November Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

Tuesday 24th November Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

Thursday 26th November Newcastle Utilita Arena

Friday 27th November Newcastle Utilita Arena

Sunday 29th November London The O2

Monday 30th November London The O2

Wednesday 2nd December Leeds First Direct Arena

Thursday 3rd December Leeds First Direct Arena

Saturday 5th December Birmingham Utilita Arena

Sunday 6th December Birmingham Utilita Arena

Tuesday 8th December Manchester Manchester Arena

Wednesday 9th December Manchester Manchester Arena

Friday 11th December Glasgow SSE Arena

Saturday 12th December Glasgow SSE Arena





