Gatecreeper Sets Tour With Undeath, Final Gasp & More

Arizona's death-metal forerunners Gatecreeper have announced West Coast / Southwest dates including Los Angeles, Seattle, San Francisco, Portland, Vancouver, Denver and more.

Undeath, Jarhead Fertilizer and Final Gasp will support each night. The run follows their extensive North American support tour with In Flames this Spring. Tickets are on sale Friday, March 29 at 10AM Local Here. Artist Pre-sale tickets will be available Thursday, March 28 at 10AM Local Here.

Gatecreeper just announced their pivotal new album Dark Superstition due May 17 via Nuclear Blast - their label debut. Their sprawling third full-length is more concise, melodic, and memorable than anything they've ever done. It sees vocalist Chase H. Mason, guitarists Eric Wagner and Israel Garza, drummer Metal Matt Arrebollo and bassist Alex Brown—carving out their own path.

Dark Superstition deals with the supernatural, divination, fear of the unknown, and trust in magic or chance. “Many of the songs incorporate supernatural ideas with my own experiences,” Mason says. “But the title itself is a reference to the Superstition Mountains in our home state of Arizona. It's a beautiful mountain range surrounded by tragedy and legends of hidden fortune.”

The album's intricate lead single “The Black Curtain,” out now, leans heavily in a rock direction, and embodies Dark Superstition's themes with a tale of divination. “It's about being trapped between living and dying,” Mason tells. “A soul trapped in purgatory begging to be brought back by a supernatural force.” “The Black Curtain” is available today alongside a video directed by Max Moore.

Dark Superstition moves swiftly from one brutal soundscape to the next, each sonic structure evoking its own emotion and landscape. To help perfect their game this round, Gatecreeper joined forces with drummer / songwriter Fred Estby, of Swedish death metal titans Dismember, whose influences can be heard throughout the album. Dark Superstition was recorded at God City Studios in Salem, MA with Converge guitarist Kurt Ballou, who also mixed the album.

More About Gatecreeper:

Formed in 2013, Gatecreeper have spent the last decade steadily winning fans across metal, punk and hardcore scenes. Their self-titled 2014 EP established instant credibility as purveyors of the old-school form. The band signed with Relapse, releasing their highly acclaimed full-length debut Sonoran Depravation (2016), followed by Deserted (2019) and An Unexpected Reality (2021) which was released by Closed Casket Activities. Throughout the years they've toured with Cannibal Corpse, Power Trip, Obituary, Municipal Waste and more.

Gatecreeper Live Dates:

Mar 27: Ho Chi Minh, VN - Coco Bango

Mar 29: Hong Kong, CN - Music Zone

Mar 30: Manila, PH - Eastside by Sandu

Mar 31: Singapore - Esplanade Annexe

Apr 02: Auckland, NZ - Whammy Bar

Apr 04: Gold Coast, AU - Vinnie's Dive Bar

Apr 05: Brisbane, AU - The Brightside

Apr 06: Newcastle - Newcastle Hotel

Apr 07: Sydney, AU - Crowbar

Apr 09: Wollongong, AU - Dicey Riley's

Apr 10: Canberra, AU - The Basement

Apr 11: Melbourne, AU - Prince Bandroom

Apr 12: Frankston, AU - Singing Bird Studios

Apr 13: Adelaide, AU - Unibar

Apr 14: Perth, AU - Lynott's Lounge

Apr 28: London, ON - Rum Runners Music Hall

Apr 29: Hamilton, ON - Bridgeworks

May 01: Portland, ME - State Theatre *

May 02: Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom *

May 03: Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw *

May 04: Wilmington, DE - The Queen *

May 05: Norfolk, VA - The Norva *

May 07: Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall *

May 08: Greensboro, NC - Piedmont Hall *

May 09: Atlanta, GA - Buckhead *

May 10: Daytona, FL - Welcome to Rockville *

May 11: Pensacola, FL - Handlebar *

May 12: Huntsville, AL - Mars Music Hall *

May 14: Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works *

May 16: Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre *

May 17: Buffalo, NY - The Town Ballroom *

May 18: Louisville, KY - Portal *

May 19: Milwaukee, WI - Milwaukee Metal Fest *

May 21: Detroit, MI - St. Andrews *

May 22: St. Louis, MO - The Hawthorn *

May 23: Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom *

May 24: Austin, TX - Emo's *

May 25: Houston, TX - House of Blues *

May 26: Dallas, TX - House of Blues *

May 28: Santa Fe, NM - Tumbleroot Distillery

May 29: Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater

May 30: Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge

May 31: Boise, ID - The Olympic

Jun 01: Vancouver, BC - Pearl on Granville

Jun 02: Seattle, WA - The Crocodile

Jun 03: Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios

Jun 05: Sacramento, CA - Goldfield Trading Post

Jun 06: San Francisco, CA - Rickshaw Shop

Jun 07: Los Angeles, CA - 1720

Jun 08: Mesa, AZ - Record Release Show

Oct 30: Dublin, IRE - Whelan's

Oct 31: Bristol, UK - The Fleece

Nov 01: London, UK - O2 Academy Islington

Nov 02: Manchester, UK - Damnation Festival

Nov 03: Hertogenbosch, NL - Sepulfest

Nov 04: Wiesbaden, DE - Schlachthof

Nov 05: Zurich, CH - Dynamo

Nov 06: Milan, IT - Legend Club

Nov 07: Vienna, AT - Arena

Nov 08: Munich, DE - Backstage

Nov 09: Essen, DE - Turock

Nov 10: Hannover, DE - Musikzentrum

Nov 11: Copenhagen, DK - Pumpehuset

Nov 14: Tampere, FI - Olympia

Nov 15: Helsinki, FI - Aaniwalli

Nov 16: Oulu, FL - Kantakrouvi

Nov 18: Stockholm, SE - Kollektivet Livet

Nov 19: Gothenburg, SE - Film Studios

Nov 20: Hamburg, DE - Knust

Nov 21: Berlin, DE - SO36

Nov 22: Leipzig, DE - Ut Connewitz

Nov 23: Stuttgart, DE - Im Wizemann

Nov 24: Antwerp, BE - Zappa

* - w/ In Flames

Photo By Trenton Woods