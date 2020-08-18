Gashi And Vevo Release Ctrl.At.Home Performance Of 'Lies'

Vevo has announced GASHI as the next artist in their Ctrl.At.Home series.

Vevo announces GASHI as the next artist in their Ctrl.At.Home series with a performance of "Lies" premiering today. Vevo's Ctrl series highlights the work of hard-hitting, cutting-edge musicians making an impact in today's music scene - both emerging and established.

These artists demand attention, and Vevo's Ctrl shines a deserving spotlight. Flo Milli's performance follow sessions from Rick Ross, Common, Rapsody, Fat Joe, Jeezy, Jadakiss, Fabolous, A$AP Ferg and more. Born in Libya, GASHI spent much of his young life as a refugee, moving from country to country. His family eventually settled in Brooklyn, NY, where he was introduced to music at a very young age. GASHI absorbed a melting pot of musical influences throughout his youth, resulting in the formation of his own unique sonic palette that blends together different genres of music. His dynamic sound has allowed GASHI to collaborate with a wide range of talents ranging from Chris Brown to Travis Scott.

In the last couple of years, he released his self-titled debut album, sold out venues all across the globe, and has accumulated nearly 550 million streams with over 90 million video views worldwide.

"Lies" is the forth track from GASHI's new album, 1984. 1984 is GASHI's sophomore release, exploring and harboring new sounds to bring listeners back to his favorite time - the 80's. "I wasn't alive during that decade, but I connect so much with everything from that era," GASHI explains, "I love everything about 80's culture, from the music to the films to the fashion, and I always wished I could have experienced that time in history. My parents got married in 1984 and some of the greatest music ever made came from the 80's. I just wanted to make music that made people feel the way I feel when I hear anything from that era." "Lies" is now streaming on all platforms.

