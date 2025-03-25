Garbage To Embark on Extensive North American Run in Fall 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Alternative rock band Garbage will embark on a 31-city tour across North America this fall in support of their anticipated eighth studio LP Let All That We Imagine Be The Light. “Happy Endings” will see stops at New York’s Brooklyn Paramount, Washington D.C.’s The Anthem, San Francisco’s The Warfield and more—tickets will go on sale April 4 here.

For over thirty years, Garbage’s powerful live show has captivated audiences and continues to inspire worldwide adoration. “Happy Endings” marks Garbage’s first extensive headline tour in the U.S. in almost ten years.

Let All That We Imagine Be The Light, set for release May 30, is the follow-up to 2021’s critically acclaimed No Gods No Masters, praised in The New York Times as a “thrumming mix of goth and orchestral pop.” According to Manson, the new album was forged out of the need to find an uplifting thread amidst the swell of chaos and extraordinary upheaval in the world.

Garbage consists of all four original band members: Shirley Manson, Duke Erikson, Steve Marker and Butch Vig. Over the 30 years since their inception in 1995, they have sold over 20 million albums. Their unique sound, songwriting and electric live performances have cultivated global admiration, chart success and critical acclaim. They are considered one of the most influential bands of their generation.

THE HAPPY ENDINGS TOUR

September 3—Orlando, FL—Hard Rock Café

September 5—Pompano Beach, FL—Pompano Beach Amphitheatre

September 6—St Petersburg, FL—Jannus Live

September 8—Atlanta, GA—The Eastern

September 10—Nashville, TN—The Pinnacle

September 12—Cleveland, OH—Agora Theatre

September 13—Detroit, MI—Masonic Cathedral Theatre

September 16—Philadelphia, PA—Franklin Music Hall

September 17—Washington, DC—The Anthem

September 18—Boston, MA—Roadrunner

September 20—Brooklyn, NY—Brooklyn Paramount

September 23—Pittsburgh, PA—Stage AE

September 24—Toronto, ON—History

September 29—Chicago, IL—The Salt Shed

September 30—Newport, KY—MegaCorp Pavilion

October 1—Columbus, OH—KEMBA Live!

October 3—Madison, WI—The Sylvee

October 4—Minneapolis, MN—First Avenue

October 6—Kansas City, MO—Midland Theatre

October 7—Dallas, TX—The Bomb Factory

October 12—Denver, CO—The Mission Ballroom

October 15—Seattle, WA—Paramount Theatre

October 18—Spokane, WA—Knitting Factory Spokane

October 20—Vancouver, BC—Orpheum

October 21—Portland, OR—McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

October 23—Saratoga, CA—The Mountain Winery

October 24—San Francisco, CA—The Warfield

October 26—Reno, NV—Silver Legacy Resort Casino

October 29—Salt Lake City, UT—Rockwell at The Complex

October 31—Las Vegas, NV—The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas - The Chelsea

November 2—Phoenix, AZ—The Van Buren

Photo credit: Joseph Cultice

