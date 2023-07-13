Galvo Announces Debut LP 'The HeARTist' & Shares 'Getting Better' Single

The album is set for release on September 26.

By: Jul. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Album Review: Nicole Zuraitis Releases New Album Of Her Latest Jazz with HOW LOVE BEGINS Photo 1 Nicole Zuraitis Makes Art Inspired By Art
Marvin Hamlisch & Rupert Holmes' THE NUTTY PROFESSOR Musical to Get Cast Album Photo 2 Hamlisch & Holmes' THE NUTTY PROFESSOR Musical to Get Cast Album
Music Review: NEW YORK, NEW YORK Sounds Good, Sounds Good Photo 3 NEW YORK, NEW YORK A Cast Album Done Right
JVKE Releases New Remix of Global Hit Single 'Golden Hour” With SB19 Photo 4 JVKE Releases New Remix of Global Hit Single 'Golden Hour” With SB19

Galvo Announces Debut LP 'The HeARTist' & Shares 'Getting Better' Single

Dublin-based singer-songwriter Galvo announced his debut album The HeARTist, set for release on September 26.

Recorded at Porchlight Studios, the album is recorded and mixed by Niall Woods and mastered by 9-time Grammy winner Dave Collins (The Police, Soundgarden, Weezer). Across the 14-track, self-produced project, Galvo touches on themes of love, loss, and hope against the storms of life.

Pre-Order The HeARTist LP Here.

Alongside the news, Galvo also shared the album’s lead single + video, “Getting Better,” co-produced by Hugh Rodgers. Inviting audiences into his sonic world, the track showcases Galvo’s delicate and heartfelt vocals as they soar over an array of rousing acoustic guitar and captivating percussion, while lyrics explore self-improvement.

Paired with a striking video that portrays Galvo waking up one morning with tiny hands that struggle to complete even the simplest of tasks, he seeks out change, but ends up finding himself with monstrously giant hands the following morning before finally coming to terms with discovering solace in self-acceptance. Galvo says, 

“I had an image of a man with very small hands, having difficulty trying to do everything in life,” Galvo says. “Despite this, he was still trying to better himself – I guess it symbolized how I felt being in Ireland; always on the outside. Despite the limits put on me, I still tried to get better, to make my art despite almost being blacklisted for speaking out about industry corruption. I guess you have to sometimes go against yourself to find yourself. But all we are trying to do is to get better, so trying to get better is the mantra.”

Galvo grew up in the Ballymun flats in Ireland during the 1980s before moving to Swords, Dublin in his teens. During this period, he went through some challenging times, and on a few occasions during his early 20s, became homeless and was living out of his car. Throughout these times, Galvo channeled his negative experiences and intense feelings into songwriting.

A self-taught guitarist, Galvo has played in several bands before forming the alternative rock band September Sun, who released the album Low Engine Angel in 2006. After touring across Ireland, the band went their separate ways, and Galvo spent the next few years living in Spain. It was here he rediscovered his love of acoustic guitar and explored a gentler songwriting style, and even started playing the right-handed guitar upside down.

Galvo returned to Ireland and formed the band A Dark Horse with film composer Hugh Rodgers and drummer and engineer Niall Woods. They released their self-titled debut EP in 2012 to critical acclaim, receiving glowing reviews internationally from The Sunday Times to Seattle Weekly, and Nialler9 to Les Inrockuptibles.

The band subsequently went on a hiatus for a few years and came back together in 2017 to start writing again. In 2018, Galvo released his debut single “The Weight” (Hot Press Track of The Day). In 2020, Galvo started working on his debut album, The HeARTist, recorded with his A Dark Horse bandmates, and is finally ready to share his new music with the world.

Photo Credit: Donal McCann



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Kaitlyn Dorff to Drop New Single Next to You Tomorrow Photo
Kaitlyn Dorff to Drop New Single 'Next to You' Tomorrow

Get ready for the musical revolution as rising star Kaitlyn Dorff prepares to release her latest single, 'Next to You.' Don't miss out on the infectious beats and captivating melodies of this highly-anticipated track, dropping on July 14th, 2023.

2
Mello Music Group Sets Omakase Album & Shares Denmark Vessey Single Photo
Mello Music Group Sets 'Omakase' Album & Shares Denmark Vessey Single

The new album features original music by Chris Keys, Yungmorpheus, Denmark Vessey, Marlowe, Paradime, Apollo Brown, Magna Carda, Kamaal Williams, L’Orange, Namir Blade, Stalley, Raheem DeVaughnn and more. 'Omakase' is the most expansive, personal, and distinctive album yet—a sonic feast encompassing a myriad of flavors.

3
Gavin Magnus Signs Global Multi-Album Deal with Big Noise Photo
Gavin Magnus Signs Global Multi-Album Deal with Big Noise

16 year old musician, content creator and activist Gavin Magnus has announced the signing of a global multi-album deal with the Los Angeles based music company Big Noise Music Group. With 20 million followers and subscribers to date, Gavin Magnus is one of the creators leading the content charge in the ever changing music industry. 

4
Video: Gabriels Share Stunning Video for Great Wind Photo
Video: Gabriels Share Stunning Video for 'Great Wind'

Gabriels are thrilled to share the official music video for their new single, “Great Wind.” Made in collaboration with avant-garde artist Omar Karim, the video is streaming now on the band’s official YouTube channel. “Great Wind” is lifted from the band’s debut album, Angels & Queens, which arrived last week to massive critical acclaim.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

SEVENTEEN Announces Japanese 'BEST OF' AlbumSEVENTEEN Announces Japanese 'BEST OF' Album
Troye Sivan to Release New Album in October; Drops 'RUSH' SingleTroye Sivan to Release New Album in October; Drops 'RUSH' Single
Video: Watch the HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES Season Three Trailer With Corbin Bleu, Julia Lester & MoreVideo: Watch the HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES Season Three Trailer With Corbin Bleu, Julia Lester & More
Vakili Band Launches Album Pre-order With New Single 'To the Park'Vakili Band Launches Album Pre-order With New Single 'To the Park'

Videos

Video: Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire' Video Video: Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire'
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE Video
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance Video
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance
Go Behind Reneé Rapp's 'Snow Angel' Music Video Video
Go Behind Reneé Rapp's 'Snow Angel' Music Video
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel LET'S CALL HER PATTY
SWEENEY TODD
NEW YORK, NEW YORK
Ticket CentralPixel THE COTTAGE
THE LION KING
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE