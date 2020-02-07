Galantis Release New Album CHURCH

Internationally-acclaimed duo Galantis have released their highly anticipated third studio album Church - available now via Big Beat Records. The 14-track collection arrives today with a passionate dance-packed video for the collaborative single with Hook N Sling, "Never Felt A Love Like This" featuring Dotan.

Church takes listeners on a euphoric sonic journey, with the title extending beyond the words' surface - rather tapping into broader senses of community and inspiration. "It's important for us to have meaning behind our music" explained Galantis. "'Church' doesn't necessarily refer to a building or specific religion, but instead to people banded together in similar belief for a better humanity. Whether it's advocating peace, change, or just lifting each other up - that is our 'Faith' and 'Church.'"

The duo's first new album in three years, Church features Galantis' explosive single "Faith" with country music icon Dolly Parton featuring Dutch singer-songwriter Mr. Probz. Praised as "a life-affirming dancefloor jam" by Entertainment Weekly upon release, "Faith" saw a #1 debut on Billboard's Dance/Electronic Chart before quickly reaching #1 on the Dance/Mix Show Airplay Chart where it remained for 5 weeks. The single has amassed over 33 million streams and over 6 million music video views, in tandem with an outpouring of support from Rolling Stone, Good Morning America, Entertainment Tonight, NPR, Huffington Post & more. The track listing also includes the duo's blockbuster collaborations with OneRepublic ("Bones"), Passion Pit ("I Found U") and Yellow Claw ("We Can Get High"), among new standout tracks "Never Felt A Love Like This" with Hook N Sling featuring Dotan and "Hurricane" with John Newman. Following the album's surprise announce last weekend, Galantis also shared lyric videos for "Steel," "Unless It Hurts" and "Stella" earlier this week counting down to release.

Galantis is poised for an incredible year ahead with their headline Church of Galantis tour kicking off next week with back-to-back performances at Brooklyn, NY's Avant Gardner on February 14th & 15th, continuing through April with a final stop at Morrison, CO's legendary Red Rocks Amphitheatre on April 24th (tickets available now via ChurchOfGalantis.com). The duo has also announced their upcoming collaboration with Swedish streetwear brand WeSC for an exclusive capsule collection, arriving in stores August 2020. The collection - consisting of 14 items including t-shirts, windbreakers, joggers and bomber jackets incorporating designs from the duo's album art and live shows - will be previewed via an exclusive drop launching February 13th at Foot Action's 14th Street NYC location, along with a special in-store appearance by Galantis. Fans that sign up to learn more via LINK will also be eligible to win a VIP package for the Brooklyn, NY Church of Galantis show at Avant Gardner, in addition to the complete capsule collection upon release.

CHURCH TRACKLIST:

1. "Steel"

2. "Faith" with Dolly Parton, feat. Mr. Probz

3. "Unless It Hurts"

4. "Never Felt A Love Like This" with Hook N Sling, feat. Dotan

5. "Holy Water"

6. "Hurricane" with John Newman

7. "Stella"

8. "Bonfire" with Steve James

9. "I Found U" with Passion Pit

10. "F**k Tomorrow Now"

11. "Miracle" with Bali Bandits

12. "Feel Something" feat. flyckt

13. "We Can Get High" with Yellow Claw

14. "Bones" feat. OneRepublic

'CHURCH OF GALANTIS' TOUR:

w/ support SG Lewis, Goldroom, Hook N Sling, Mat Zo and Mahalo (select dates only)

February 14 - Brooklyn, NY - Avant Gardner @ Great Hall

February 15 - Brooklyn, NY - Avant Gardner @ Great Hall

February 28 - San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

March 6 - Chicago, IL - Aragon Ballroom

March 7 - Chicago, IL - Aragon Ballroom

April 9 - Austin, TX - Stubb's Austin

April 10 - Dallas TX - The Bomb Factory

April 11 - Houston, TX - Revention Music Center

April 24 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks





Related Articles View More Music Stories