Galantis, Dolly Parton & Mr. Probz Premiere 'Faith' Remixes

Internationally-acclaimed duo Galantis have shared a 6-track remix collection for their explosive collaborative single "Faith" with country music icon Dolly Parton and Dutch singer-songwriter Mr. Probz. The package, featuring dynamic reworks from MOTi & Terry McLove, Jewelz & Sparks, John Dahlbäck, JØRD and more, is available now via Big Beat Records.

Listen below!

Praised as "a life-affirming dancefloor jam" by Entertainment Weekly upon release, "Faith" saw a #1 debut on Billboard's Dance/Electronic Chart before quickly reaching #1 on the Dance/Mix Show Airplay Chart where it has remained for the past 5 weeks. The single has amassed over 30 million streams and over 5 million music video views, in tandem with an outpouring of support from Rolling Stone, Good Morning America, Entertainment Tonight, NPR, Huffington Post & more.

Galantis is poised for an incredible year ahead with their forthcoming third studio album Church (the follow-up to 2015's Pharmacy & 2017's The Aviary) arriving early 2020 and headline Church of Galantis tour with newly announced special guests SG Lewis, Goldroom, Hook N Sling and Mahalo (select dates only). The routing kicks off with back-to-back performances at Brooklyn, NY's Avant Gardner on February 14th & 15th, continuing through April with a final stop at Morrison, CO's legendary Red Rocks Amphitheatre on April 24th (tickets available now via ChurchOfGalantis.com).

Galantis have also announced their upcoming collaboration with Swedish streetwear brand WeSC for an exclusive capsule collection, arriving in stores August 2020. The collection - consisting of 14 items including t-shirts, windbreakers, joggers and bomber jackets incorporating designs from the duo's album art and live shows - will be previewed via an exclusive drop launching February 13th at Foot Action's 14th Street NYC location, along with a special in-store appearance by Galantis. Fans that sign up to learn more via LINK will also be eligible to win an VIP package for the Brooklyn, NY Church of Galantis show at Avant Gardner, in addition to the complete capsule collection upon release.

GALANTIS & DOLLY PARTON - "FAITH" (FEAT. MR. PROBZ) REMIXES:

1. Faith (feat. Mr. Probz) [MOTi & Terry McLove Remix]

2. Faith (feat. Mr. Probz) [Galantis & Bali Bandits VIP Mix]

3. Faith (feat. Mr. Probz) [JØRD Remix]

4. Faith (feat. Mr. Probz) [Jewelz & Sparks Remix]

5. Faith [John Dahlbäck Remix]

6. Faith [Elliot Fitch Remix]

'CHURCH OF GALANTIS' TOUR:

February 14 - Brooklyn, NY - Avant Gardner @ Great Hall

February 15 - Brooklyn, NY - Avant Gardner @ Great Hall

February 28 - San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

March 6 - Chicago, IL - Aragon Ballroom

March 7 - Chicago, IL - Aragon Ballroom

April 9 - Austin, TX - Stubb's Austin

April 10 - Dallas TX - The Bomb Factory

April 11 - Houston, TX - Revention Music Center

April 24 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks





Related Articles View More Music Stories