Gaia Ludwig Breaks Free With Her New Single 'I Don't Wanna Wear It'

Sydney's own Gaia Ludwig is ready to shake things up with her latest single, "I DON'T WANNA WEAR IT." Pairing soulful vocals with hypnotic guitars and storytelling that cuts to the core, Gaia delivers an anthem that's equal parts vulnerable and empowering.

At its heart, "I DON'T WANNA WEAR IT" is about recognizing toxicity and finding the courage to let go. It's raw, honest, and steeped in the realization that sometimes the best way forward is to walk away.

"This song captures the raw journey of breaking free from a toxic cycle," Gaia says. "It's a defiant anthem of realization-choosing integrity over superficial games and lies. Writing it was cathartic, a way to reclaim my autonomy and strength."

Born and raised on the Northern Beaches of Sydney, Gaia's connection to the ocean and her rich musical lineage shine through in everything she creates. Her sound is a unique blend of indie pop, rock, and R&B, drawing from influences like Tyler, The Creator, Sticky Fingers, and The Cure. The result? A style that feels intimate yet hits with universal relatability.

"Writing this song was like journaling through everything I needed to leave behind," Gaia explains. "It started with one line and grew into something that helped me make peace with my decision to let go. This song gave me the strength I didn't know I needed."

Produced by Andrew Herft and Pete Covington, "I DON'T WANNA WEAR IT" isn't just music-it's a reminder of the strength it takes to choose yourself. Whether you're in the middle of a late-night drive or reflecting on your own journey, this track is the perfect soundtrack for reclaiming your power.

