Gabriels Announce Special U.S. Headline Shows

Following Gabriels' stunning, widely-praised debut at Coachella this year, the soulful-pop trio will be back on the road in the U.S. this summer - playing two special headline shows at Webster Hall in New York City on Thursday, July 27, and at the Ford Theatre in Los Angeles on Saturday, August 12.

After being named one of the "most impressive musical highlights" of Coachella by Variety, a "can't-miss set" by Entertainment Weekly, and one of the "best of Day 1" by The Los Angeles Times, Gabriels will also be hitting more of the North American festival circuit this summer. The LA-based three-piece will play the Newport Folk Festival on Saturday, July 29, Osheaga in Montreal on Friday, August 4, Lollapalooza in Chicago on Sunday, August 6, and Outside Lands in San Francisco on Sunday, August 13. A full routing of dates can be found below, and all tickets are available on Gabriels' official website.

At the forthcoming live shows, fans can expect to hear standout tracks from Part I of the band's powerful, enthralling debut album Angels & Queens (Sept. 2022), as well as songs from the forthcoming second installment, which will be arriving on Friday, July 7 via Elektra. The release which was governed by the band's desire to release the record in two distinct chapters, with the latter completing the album's full tracklisting.

Earlier this year, the group unveiled "Offering - A COLORS SHOW." Filmed in Berlin, the new song is the first time "Offering" has been shared on tape, having quickly become an integral part of Gabriels' live show over the past six months. A Sounwave-produced studio recording of the track will also feature on Part II of the album.

2022 marked a breakthrough year for Gabriels. It started with much excitement in underground circles thanks to a series of tiny, packed London shows in late 2021. Repeat visits to the UK to bigger rooms and bigger stages set them up for an early afternoon slot on the Park Stage at Glastonbury, a seminal moment in the band's coming of age story.

After a series of introductory EPs, the band headed into the studio with fellow Compton native and iconic GRAMMY Award-winning producer Sounwave (Kendrick Lamar, Beyoncé, Chloe x Halle)". After dates supporting Harry Styles' Austin residency (check out frontman Jacob performing "Cinema" with Styles HERE), the band returned to London for a debut headline tour across the U.K. with all shows selling out long in advance, and culminating in a night at the newly-opened HERE at Outernet.

With the debut album fully completed, the trio are kicking off 2023 with a bang. The group has already received a nomination for Best International Group at this year's BRIT Awards, graced the covers of VMAN (which featured an interview with the iconic Elton John) and CLASH Magazine, and are slated to perform at Glastonbury this summer for their second year in a row.

Further Gabriels news is to follow shortly - stay tuned for much more coming soon.

ABOUT GABRIELS:

Gabriels are Compton-bred gospel singer Jacob Lusk, Sunderland, U.K.-born producer and keyboardist Ryan Hope, and LA-native producer-composer and violinist Ari Balouzian.

All who listen to Gabriels' (their group name comes from St. Gabriels Avenue, the street Hope grew up on in England) two-part debut album Angels & Queens, can hear their synergy. They'll also certainly fall for Lusk's rich, far-reaching vocal range.

His powerful voice took a bit of work to master, but with practice and a church upbringing, Lusk clearly learned to use his gifts. Before long, he was building his music industry resume as a background singer for icons like Gladys Knight, Diana Ross, Beck, St. Vincent, and Nate Dogg.

Gabriels' initial breakthrough came via Milan fashion house Prada's 2018 three-part vignette series The Delivery Man, directed by Hope himself. Energized by the rising label interest, the hybrid collective crafted a slew of rough cuts, signed a major label deal, and unveiled a pair of critically acclaimed EPs in 2021 (Bloodline and Love and Hate in a Different Time).

Producing standout tracks "Blame" and the latter's title track, the group quickly found fans in the likes of Elton John (who called "Love and Hate In A Different Time" "probably one of the most seminal records I've heard in the last 10 years"), David Byrne, Celeste, Rick Rubin, and Harry Styles, among others.

GABRIELS | 2023 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

7/27 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall

7/29 - Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival

8/4 - Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival

8/6 - Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

8/12 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Ford Theatre

8/13 - San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Festival

PHOTO CREDIT: Renée Parkhurst