Gabriels Announce Debut Album 'Angels & Queens'

Soulful pop Los Angeles trio Gabriels have announced their much-anticipated debut album, Angels & Queens. The group have also shared the record's future-funk infused title track, which is available now on all streaming platforms. The single's memorable, light-hearted opening lyrics swirl into a poignant cut where frontman Jacob Lusk realizes just how deeply one can be affected by the person holding their heart-all while his ethereal voice soars to euphoria.

Produced by GRAMMY Award-winning and fellow Compton-native producer Sounwave, who has worked with the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Chloe x Halle and Beyonce, Angels & Queens will be released in two installments, with Part I arriving September 30th via Elektra Records. Part I is available for preorder now, with the second installment set for arrival in March 2023.

Gabriels expanded on the LP: "Our debut album Angels & Queens is a unique exploration of love and loss from each of our differing perspectives. We were planning to release our album next year, but got the opportunity to collaborate with some of the most amazing people who initially were strangers, but within weeks became family in the most mind blowing process."

The group continued: "As the first part of the album was recorded, we knew we wanted to share it with you as soon as possible. We couldn't be more excited to announce that Angels & Queens - Part I is coming this September, and Part II will follow in March. THANK YOU Sounwave and Beach Noise."

Sounwave added: "I was instantly drawn in from the raw emotions and how limitless their range was. For this project we wanted to push the boundaries sonically that matched the intense and vulnerable feelings of each song."

Later this month, Gabriels will also provide direct support for GRAMMY Award-winning musician Harry Styles at his residency arena tour dates at the Moody Center in Austin, TX, which launch on Sunday, September 25th and run through Monday, October 3. The group is also slated to perform at this year's Austin City Limits festival on Friday, October 7 (Barton Springs Stage). The full itinerary of tour dates can be found below as well.

Gabriels are Compton-bred gospel singer Jacob Lusk, Sunderland, U.K.-born producer and keyboardist Ryan Hope, and LA-native producer-composer and violinist Ari Balouzian.

The embryonic stages of Gabriels were initially sewn a few years back; film director Ryan Hope had just signed a deal with Roman Coppola's Directors Bureau and moved from Sunderland to Los Angeles, where he stumbled across producer-composer Balouzian's scoring work. Intrigued, Hope got in touch and the pair began working together out of Balouzian's apartment studio.

Their work brought them to Jacob Lusk and his church choir, but when additional parts were required, the choir returned minus their lead. Never the type to settle, Hope and Balouzian popped down to a church service in a Leimert Park middle school and set up a remote studio where Lusk laid key vocals and harmonies for them.

All who listen to Gabriels' (their group name comes from St. Gabriels Avenue, the street Hope grew up on in England) two-part debut album Angels & Queens, can hear their synergy. They'll also certainly fall for Lusk's rich, far-reaching vocal range.

Lusk's powerful voice took a bit of work to master, but with practice and a church upbringing, Lusk clearly learned to use his gifts. Before long, he was building his music industry resume as a background singer for icons like Gladys Knight, Diana Ross, Beck, St. Vincent, and Nate Dogg.

Gabriels' initial breakthrough came via Milan fashion house Prada's 2018 three-part vignette series The Delivery Man, directed by Hope himself. Their sultry cut "Loyalty" played as Academy Award-winning actor J.K. Simmons delivered Cahier handbags. The placement showcased their ability to create music as pleasing to the ears as couture pieces are to the touch and resulted in a bevy of record labels inquiring if Gabriels had any more music to offer. At the time, they did not.

Energized by the rising interest, the R&B-soul-rock hybrid collective crafted a slew of rough cuts, signed a major label deal, and unveiled a pair of critically acclaimed EPs in 2021 (Bloodline and Love and Hate in a Different Time). Producing standout tracks "Blame" and the latter's title track, the group quickly found fans in the likes of Elton John (who called "Love and Hate In A Different Time" "probably one of the most seminal records I've heard in the last 10 years"), David Byrne, Celeste, among others. The band announced and subsequently sold out a series of debut headline shows in London. Following a rousing debut performance at Glastonbury in June, Gabriels returned to LA to develop Angels & Queens.

Listen to the new single here:

GABRIELS 2022 U.S. TOUR DATES

All dates supporting Harry Styles

*Festival date

September 25 - Moody Center - Austin, TX

September 26 - Moody Center - Austin, TX

September 28 - Moody Center - Austin, TX

September 29 - Moody Center - Austin, TX

October 2 - Moody Center - Austin, TX

October 3 - Moody Center - Austin, TX

October 7 - Austin City Limits @ Zilker Park Austin, TX*