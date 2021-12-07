Gabrielle Metz Releases Cover of Ingrid Andress' 'More Hearts Than Mine'

Gabrielle Metz (singer-songwriter) bares her vulnerable side in her cover of Ingrid Andress' "More Hearts Than Mine".

This song is not only written about the anticipation of bringing your significant other home to meet your family, but also about the fear of heartbreak that each family member will feel if the relationship doesn't work out in the end. It is blatantly evident that getting her heart broken would also take an emotional toll on her family's mental health. If there was ever a perfect cover song for Metz, this is it.

Gabrielle's version fronts her natural talent: her voice. From the beginning of the simplistic, sultry piano melody (Damon Fichter, Nashville, TN) to her final breath at the conclusion of the last chorus, audiences can expect to be on the edge of their seats, eager to hear more of what Gabrielle has up her sleeve. Not only does this song showcase her beautiful range and vocal inflections, but it also conveniently brings to light her attention to the vocal details paired with her ability to transition into character in order to correctly convey the emotional experience of this song.

Gabrielle Metz has been a go-getter since the young age of 14. Her love for music traces back to as far as she can remember, but really blossomed when she began writing songs at age 14. As she began to write these songs, she wanted to learn guitar so she saved up to buy one and taught herself to play. She played gigs in high school and told her parents before her senior year that she wanted to pursue music in Nashville. She finished high school online in Nashville, diving head first into the industry.

She enjoys the storytelling aspects of country music as well as mild rock undertones, which she blends in during the production stage. Gabrielle writes from her own experiences and enjoys every aspect of music making, especially the studio.

Gabrielle released her first single on January 24, 2020, 'Checkered Flag' which was featured on Women of Country's Top 10, and followed that up with two more singles 'Cajun Words' and 'Heart My Heart' in April and August. In October 2020, she released 'Thin Ice' which made Ignition Country's Top 20. Gabrielle released a Christmas track called 'Christmas With You' which was nominated for Social Stars Best Christmas Song. She has been nominated for Alabama Music Awards Best Female Country 4 years in a row and Best New Artist in 2018 and 2019. Gabrielle's goals are to tour and become a full-time, self-sufficient artist. She can't wait for 2021, hoping she will be able to play more live shows again.

Watch Metz perform the cover here: