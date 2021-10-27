Gabi DeMartino Releases New Single & Music Video 'Immaculate'

Gabi DeMartino unveils her new single and music video "Immaculate" where she confronts her personal challenges dealing with cancel culture and the toxicity of the internet. After dealing with a particularly nasty round of harassment and stalking by internet haters last year, Gabi found the words of this new record pouring out from her heart in an effort to heal.

In the theatrical music video, Gabi is haunted by ghosts of her past mistakes and ultimately joins her enemies to let their hate make her stronger. The single is the second release leading into her forthcoming orchestral-pop album that tackles the good, the bad, the ugly and, most importantly, growth that comes with being "cancelled." Through her own personal struggles, Gabi is now a strong advocate for raising awareness on mental health issues.

"Although I am proud to live in an age where people are held to great levels of accountability, the need for influential humans to conform to perfectionism held by mass amounts of other humans, who aren't even perfect themselves, has been destroying peace within our culture and is resulting in a major mental health crisis." - Gabi DeMartino

Gabi DeMartino has been in the influencer space since 2012, building a name and following while collaborating with her twin sister on their joint YouTube channel, and for her content on her own solo channel, Fancy Vlogs by Gab. Gabi quickly grew into one of the most popular content creators with her solo channel boasting more than 3 million subscribers and the Niki & Gabi channel garnering over 9.5 million subscribers and over 1 billion views. Gabi is much more than a content creator though, as she is also known as a singer/songwriter, producer, entrepreneur, and actress.

Gabi has received much praise for the music she has released as part of Niki & Gabi and as a solo artist. The girls' first single release in 2017 charted in the Top Pop 100 on iTunes and Apple Music on the day of its release, ranking at number 53, and has over 3 million streams on Spotify. Their combined EP, 'Individual,' hit number three on Apple charts less than a week after it was released. Their sought-after video "Sleep it Off" had 1.3 million views after four days and Paris Hilton had a featured cameo in Gabi's solo single from the EP which had 705K views in less than a week. After releasing her first solo singles "Champagne Dreams" and "Pretty Little Mind" in 2020, she now comes into her own individuality and sound as a solo artist, recently releasing her first single "Not Today" from her highly anticipated debut album. As one of the many songs Gabi wrote for the album that deals with mental health, DeMartino specifically chose to release "Not Today" for her entry back into the music world because the song represents her breaking free from what everyone wanted her to be. DeMartino most recently opened for Zedd'sMusikfest performance and is recognized for her starring role in Ariana Grande's hit music video "Thank U Next."

