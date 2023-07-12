Gabby & The Gondolas Question False Idols On New Single 'Pottery God'

Their new album will be released on August 16th.

Gabby & The Gondolas Question False Idols On New Single 'Pottery God'

Gabby & The Gondolas are thrilled to release their second single, “Pottery God”, now available on all streaming platforms.

"Pottery God" is the second single off of Pollyanna, Gabby & The Gondolas’s debut full body of work. The song’s chord changes and out of the box time signature mesh really well with the lyrical imagery, making for one of the strongest tracks on the forthcoming Pollyanna (out August 16th).

“It’s one of my favorite songs on the album, for sure. I don’t like to dig too much into what it means, because at times it means different things to me depending on the context. It’s definitely not your typical single, and I like that.” This song acts as a follow up to the band's first single, "Steamed Rice" which was released on June 7th.

Gabby & The Gondolas is the brainchild of Kyle Neveau, an indie rock songwriter from San Clemente, California. Neveau’s sound certainly reflects the beaches that San Clemente is famous for, but one could argue that Pollyanna, the debut LP for the project, covers a wide range of genres, from grunge to surf rock to Americana.

“I like to call it art rock, it’s kind of a catch-all term I guess. Sometimes it feels like surf rock, sometimes it feels like Americana, sometimes something else. I don’t think so much about genres really, moreso about the vibe of the song and the sonic picture we’re trying to paint. I guess when you have that approach it can be hard to quantify at times.”

This is the second single off of the debut 10 song LP, Pollyanna, which is slated to release on August 16th. The album name is a term used to describe someone who’s overly optimistic when they have no reason to be. Considering many of the songs on the album, even the upbeat ones, have a melancholy element to them, Neveau found it a fittingly ironic name. “For me, it’s a snapshot in time artistically.

I’m constantly writing new songs and my sound is evolving, so it was important to get it down while it was relevant.” says Neveau. “A year or two goes by and the person who wrote those songs doesn’t really exist anymore. If I wait, I’ll lose it.”



