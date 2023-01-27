GUNNAR Announces Debut Album 'Best Mistake'

Southern California's GUNNAR shares his newest single & video "f a Broken Heart," alongside the announcement of his debut album Best Mistake, out on February 24th and produced by Brendan O'Brien (The Killers, Bruce Springsteen, Rage Against The Machine). The punchy anthem is a taste of what to expect from GUNNAR's debut - a healthy dose of rock, alt and Americana ruminating on love, lust, and loss.

The new track delivers just that and arrives with a cheeky video accompaniment that sees GUNNAR undergo open-heart surgery and leads to an unexpected performance.

"'f a Broken Heart' is a song about the goal keeper no longer being at the goal post," explains GUNNAR. "It's about finally syncing up with the person that you have been waiting for. There was a person that I had known for a long time - we just had chemistry with each other from the jump, but the timing never worked out. When she finally got out of the wrong relationship she had been in, I didn't want her to be sad or heartbroken at all - because it was finally time for her and I to have what we had been yearning for. f A Broken Heart."

With over 15M Spotify global streams, 258K TikTok followers and 5.6M views on YouTube, GUNNAR continues to build an ever growing and loyal fan base and will be taking his music on the road with a short run of shows across the US this February. All tour dates listed below.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Girma