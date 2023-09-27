GREGORIAN Postpones Upcoming U.S. Tour To Spring 2024

GREGORIAN—“The World’s Most Successful Choir”—today announced that the group’s first-ever North American tour dates are being postponed into next year based on touring logistics, visa delays and the still recovering U.S. touring market.

The Spring 2024 tour will kick off April 4 in Asheville, NC and will include the addition of shows on the west coast and in the southern U.S., expanding upon the initial dates previously announced. The itinerary is filled with theaters and performing arts centers throughout the U.S., Mexico and Latin America. The updated tour dates are below, with additional shows being added to the itinerary while others are still being rescheduled.

“It’s unfortunate that the dates are being postponed into next Spring,” says GREGORIAN brainchild and founder and owner of Nemo-Studios and omeN-Publishing Frank Peterson. “We’re still dealing with logistical issues and the tour markets in many ways are still recovering. We do know that when we get to America, the audiences will be rewarded with extraordinary shows. We all offer our thanks to the local public television stations who have been supporting the upcoming tour.”

Public television stations across the country have been broadcasting a television special showcasing some of the best live moments from the European shows over the years, and offering premium items only available via the stations, including VIP concert tickets with a meet & greet, PURE CHANTS I & II box set, PURE CHANTS DVD, and the Gregorian coffee table book (including 4 CDs and a Live DVD). All incentives offered will be honored on the new dates.

In advance of next year’s tour, GREGORIAN’s forthcoming new album PURE CHANTS I is still set for release on September 29 on BMG. The new album features mainly classical choral works and hymns plus some folk and pop favorites (full track listing below). GREGORIAN’s take on the historic Latin hymn “Pie Jesu,” features Andrew Lloyd Webber’s music and was produced by Frank Peterson.

The 2024 Tour Dates:

April 4, 2024 - Asheville, NC - Diana Wortham Theatre

April 5, 2024 - Newberry, SC - Newberry Opera House

April 8, 2024 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

April 11, 2024 - Columbus, OH - Athenaeum Theatre

April 12, 2024 - Pittsburgh, PA - Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall

April 15, 2024 - Annapolis, MD - Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts

April 18, 2024 - Carmel, IN - The Palladium

April 20, 2024 - Concord, NH - Capitol Center for the Arts

April 21, 2024 - Norwalk, CT - Wall Street Theatre

April 22, 2024 - Boston, MA - City Winery

April 23, 2024 - Boston, MA - City Winery

April 26, 2024 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theatre

May 17, 2024 - Pelham, TN - The Caverns

May 19, 2024 - Milwaukee, WS - S. Milwaukee PAC

May 21, 2024 - Lincoln, NE - Rococo Theatre

May 23, 2024 - Loveland, CO - Rialto Theatre