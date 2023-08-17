GRAMMY-Winning Harry Styles Collaborator Mitch Rowland Shares New Single Off Forthcoming Debut

Acclaimed L.A.-based musician and GRAMMY-winning songwriter Mitch Rowland recently announced the Oct. 6 release of his debut album Come June on Erskine Records/Giant Music, fresh off of touring with his longtime collaborator and bandmate Harry Styles.

Following the release of the album’s first single and title track, Rowland shares the stunning Come June opener “Bluebells.” A subtly cinematic track with a modern spin on Laurel Canyon-tinged, introspective folk, “Bluebells” has a special meaning for Rowland. “This was the first song I finished after finding out my wife and I were having a baby,” he says.

“We were stranded out in the English countryside for a little while and caught the bluebells blooming during that time. Seeing them is kind of like a wave goodbye to the cold. Quite a sight.”

Rowland came to Los Angeles in 2013 by way of Ohio, where his lifelong obsession with music landed him, with eyes toward a career in music. In 2016, he was working as a dishwasher at a pizza joint and was on the verge of giving up his dream. Just as that critical moment was upon him, he was given the chance to try his hand at writing with Harry Styles for the latter’s self-titled debut.

This collaboration was creatively and personally transformational, yielding celebrated hits like “Meet Me In The Hallway”, “Watermelon Sugar” and “Golden,” as well as a place in Styles’ touring band. Here he met his bandmate and future wife, drummer Sarah Jones.

Come June is truly the beginning of the most important chapter yet in Rowland’s artistic evolution. Work began on the thoughtfully crafted album in 2019. The wistful, organ-led title track, “Come June,” was the first song demoed, but was then set aside for many months while Rowland was on tour with Styles.

The pandemic brought an unexpected stretch of time at home, and the solitude he needed for inspiration to strike. Encouraged by his trusted creative advisor, wife and fellow Styles band-mate Sarah, Rowland began working on the rest of the songs and Come June came to life.

“Bluebells” was written by Mitch Rowland, produced and mixed by Rob Schnapf and engineered by Matt Schuessler. Rowland performs acoustic and electric guitar, drums, piano and vocals on the track, while Schuessler plays bass and Schnapf contributes keyboards and additional electric guitar.

Photo Credit: Luke Atkinson