GRAMMY-Winning Harry Styles Collaborator Mitch Rowland Shares New Single Off Forthcoming Debut

The new album will be released on October 6.

By: Aug. 17, 2023

POPULAR

SWEENEY TODD, COMPANY, INTO THE WOODS, And ASSASSINS Remastered Recordings Now Available F Photo 1 SWEENEY TODD, COMPANY, INTO THE WOODS, And ASSASSINS Remastered Recordings Now Available From Sony Masterworks
Taylor Swift Adds New U.S. Tour Dates in Miami, New Orleans & More Photo 2 Taylor Swift Adds New U.S. Tour Dates in Miami, New Orleans & More
DPR IAN Reveals EP 'Dear Insanity' & Shares 'Peanut Butter & Tears' Single Photo 3 DPR IAN Reveals EP 'Dear Insanity' & Shares 'Peanut Butter & Tears'
Interview: CIX Reflect on Their Latest EP, Memorable Moments With Fans, and Being a Part o Photo 4 Interview: CIX Reflect on Their Latest EP, Memorable Moments With Fans, and Being a Part of the 4th Generation of K-Pop!

GRAMMY-Winning Harry Styles Collaborator Mitch Rowland Shares New Single Off Forthcoming Debut

Acclaimed L.A.-based musician and GRAMMY-winning songwriter Mitch Rowland recently announced the Oct. 6 release of his debut album Come June on Erskine Records/Giant Music, fresh off of touring with his longtime collaborator and bandmate Harry Styles.

Following the release of the album’s first single and title track, Rowland shares the stunning Come June opener “Bluebells.” A subtly cinematic track with a modern spin on Laurel Canyon-tinged, introspective folk, “Bluebells” has a special meaning for Rowland. “This was the first song I finished after finding out my wife and I were having a baby,” he says.

“We were stranded out in the English countryside for a little while and caught the bluebells blooming during that time. Seeing them is kind of like a wave goodbye to the cold. Quite a sight.”

Rowland came to Los Angeles in 2013 by way of Ohio, where his lifelong obsession with music landed him, with eyes toward a career in music. In 2016, he was working as a dishwasher at a pizza joint and was on the verge of giving up his dream. Just as that critical moment was upon him, he was given the chance to try his hand at writing with Harry Styles for the latter’s self-titled debut.

This collaboration was creatively and personally transformational, yielding celebrated hits like “Meet Me In The Hallway”, “Watermelon Sugar” and “Golden,” as well as a place in Styles’ touring band. Here he met his bandmate and future wife, drummer Sarah Jones. 

Come June is truly the beginning of the most important chapter yet in Rowland’s artistic evolution. Work began on the thoughtfully crafted album in 2019. The wistful, organ-led title track, “Come June,” was the first song demoed, but was then set aside for many months while Rowland was on tour with Styles.

The pandemic brought an unexpected stretch of time at home, and the solitude he needed for inspiration to strike. Encouraged by his trusted creative advisor, wife and fellow Styles band-mate Sarah, Rowland began working on the rest of the songs and Come June came to life. 

“Bluebells” was written by Mitch Rowland, produced and mixed by Rob Schnapf and engineered by Matt Schuessler. Rowland performs acoustic and electric guitar, drums, piano and vocals on the track, while Schuessler plays bass and Schnapf contributes keyboards and additional electric guitar.

Photo Credit: Luke Atkinson



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Video: RACHEL BOBBITT Shares Marian Video Photo
Video: RACHEL BOBBITT Shares 'Marian' Video

Produced and mixed by Jorge Elbrecht (Sky Ferreira, Japanese Breakfast) at 80A Studios in Toronto,The Half We Still Have is a searing, empathetic work of musical non-fiction, and just the beginning of an immensely bright future to come. Watch the music video and check out upcoming tour dates!

2
The Keening (Ex-Subrosa) Announce Debut Album Little Bird Photo
The Keening (Ex-Subrosa) Announce Debut Album 'Little Bird'

Largely composed at a retreat in Joshua Tree and a friend’s family homestead in Kamas, Utah, Little Bird was recorded in December 2020 at Hallowed Halls in Portland, Oregon with “Engine-ear” Billy Anderson. Anderson’s long resume includes such luminaries as Melvins, Neurosis, Mr. Bungle, Fantomas, High on Fire, and more.

3
Ministry Announces 16th Album HOPIUMFORTHEMASSES Photo
Ministry Announces 16th Album 'HOPIUMFORTHEMASSES'

As the world continues hanging on by a thread through pandemics, wildfires, climate change, social-political chaos and social media-fueled conspiracy theories, at least there’s Ministry to get us through. Industrial provocateur Al Jourgensen is ready to unleash his latest missives with Ministry’s groundbreaking 16th album

4
Selena Gomez to Release New Single Soon Photo
Selena Gomez to Release New 'Single Soon'

Selena Gomez will release a new 'Single Soon!' The Grammy-nominated pop singer, who currently stars in the new season of Only Murders in the Building, will drop her highly-anticipated single, titled 'Single Soon.' Gomez shared photos from the music video set, including a special Sex & the City easter egg! Pre-save the new single!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Reneé Rapp to Debut 'Pretty Girls' Music Video Directed By Cara Delevingne TomorrowReneé Rapp to Debut 'Pretty Girls' Music Video Directed By Cara Delevingne Tomorrow
Lily Meola Shares '(Don't Quit Your) Daydream'Lily Meola Shares '(Don't Quit Your) Daydream'
Video: DESTROY BOYS Share Video For Latest Single 'Shadow (I'm Breaking Down)'Video: DESTROY BOYS Share Video For Latest Single 'Shadow (I'm Breaking Down)'
Britney Spears Could Be Working on an 'Epic' Comeback Album With SonyBritney Spears Could Be Working on an 'Epic' Comeback Album With Sony

Videos

Video: Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video Video Video: Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video
Idina Menzel Teaches TODAY SHOW Hosts How to Moonwalk Video
Idina Menzel Teaches TODAY SHOW Hosts How to Moonwalk
The Teen Critics Have the Time of Their Lives at BACK TO THE FUTURE Video
The Teen Critics Have the Time of Their Lives at BACK TO THE FUTURE
Roger Bart Reveals Christopher Lloyd's 'Big Question' About BACK TO THE FUTURE Video
Roger Bart Reveals Christopher Lloyd's 'Big Question' About BACK TO THE FUTURE
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
CHICAGO
WICKED
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SHUCKED
HERE LIES LOVE