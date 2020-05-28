GRAMMY Museum Announces Digital Museum's June Schedule

GRAMMY Museum® announces next round of new and never-before-released free digital content while the GRAMMY Museum in Los Angeles is closed until further notice in light of COVID-19. The Museum's Public Programs digital series features new intimate sit-down interviews with artists and musicians recorded via Zoom, as well as archival Programs from its 200-seat Clive Davis Theater. Since the Museum opened 12 years ago, it has offered more than 900 Public Programs. The Museum is also releasing exhibit slideshows featuring items from past exhibitions. The Museum continues to release digital educational content and lesson plans as part of the GRAMMY In The Schools® Knowledge Bank, continuing its mission of paying tribute to our musical heritage and bringing our community together through music. The Museum is also sharing daily playlists and thoughts curated by its staff, including the guest services and security team members, in an effort to continue keeping all employees engaged during this closure.

The Museum is releasing new content every day of the week.

Sunday and Tuesday: GRAMMY In The Schools Mini-Lessons

Monday, Wednesday and Saturday: Digital Public Program Series

Thursday: *Member Engagement Nights

Friday: Digital Exhibit Series



*Member engagement nights are exclusive for Museum members and includes programs and interactive experiences.

DIGITAL PUBLIC PROGRAMS

*notes a never-before-released Program from the Museum archives

6/1 - Ruth B.

6/3 - Kip Moore

*6/6 - Poncho Sanchez

6/8 - Grouplove

6/10 - Steep Canyon Rangers

*6/13 - Rita Wilson

6/15 - Adam Lambert

6/17 - Haim

*6/20 - Andy Grammer

6/22 - The White Buffalo

6/24 - Jenny O.



6/26 - Glen Ballard/"The Eddy" (Netflix Original Series, Songwriter and Executive Producer)

*6/27 - History of Los Angeles Ska (Part 1)

6/29 - Lucinda Williams



DIGITAL EXHIBIT SERIES

6/5 - The British Invasion: How 1960s Beat Groups Conquered America

6/12 - Pride & Joy: The Texas Blues of Stevie Ray Vaughan

6/19 - Monterey International Pop Festival: Music, Love and Flowers, 1967

6/26 - Count Basie: The King of Swing



GRAMMY In The Schools Knowledge Bank (Artist Contribution)

6/14 - Dutch DJ Sam Feldt "Teaches You How To DJ"

Related Articles View More Music Stories