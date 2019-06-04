GRAMMY Museum Adds Michelle Obama's 61st GRAMMYs Outfit To Its 'On The Red Carpet' Collection

GRAMMY Museum® adds Michelle Obama's 61st GRAMMY Awards® Sachin & Babi outfit to its On The Red Carpet collection.



Michelle Obama has a history of supporting the GRAMMY Museum and its education initiatives. In 2014, Mrs. Obama was the keynote speaker at the Museum's Jane Ortner Education Award Luncheon.

Former first lady Michelle Obama surprised both at-home and live audiences when she appeared onstage at the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards alongside host Alicia Keys, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, and Jada Pinkett Smith on Feb. 10. Together, they opened the show and spoke about the power of music.



The GRAMMY Museum will include the Sachin & Babi outfit worn during her appearance as part of its On The Red Carpet collection in the Museum.



"As I said onstage at the GRAMMYs, music helps us find our voices. Whether it's the power of a rap verse, the croon of a country song, the crescendo of a concerto, or the muscle of a rock anthem, music helps us hear each other, to share ourselves with one another. That's why, as First Lady, I was so proud to partner with the GRAMMY Museum to bring young people to the White House for workshops with some of music's biggest stars. It's why I was thrilled to join my friend Alicia Keys and such a strong group of women onstage back in February. And it's why I'm thrilled to display my outfit from that night-to celebrate the unifying, uplifting power of music," said Michelle Obama.



"It was a dream come true and an honor to have the opportunity to dress Michelle Obama," said designers Sachin and Babi Ahluwalia. "She wore a custom deep loden green sequin top and pants that truly represents our brand as we are known for color, texture and occasion dressing. We were thrilled to see our muse Michelle wear it to the Grammys beside such empowering women. We are honored to have this look housed at the Grammy Museum."





