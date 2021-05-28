Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

GONE Releases Debut 'SOURCES' EP

On the EP, listeners will find the ear-catching track, 'SAVED'.

May. 28, 2021  

GONE Releases Debut 'SOURCES' EP

Melodic techno producer and percussionist GONE has released his debut EP, SOURCES on the 28th of May via Enchanté Records. On the EP, listeners will find the ear-catching track, 'SAVED'. The EP was composed, mixed and vocals provided by GONE while the mastering was done at London based studio Noize Music and has already received support from COMPLEX.

The French pianist and percussionist was born and is currently based in Paris, where he has been exposed to the vibrant and dynamic music scene that surrounds the city. Rich in complexity, SOURCES can be compared to the likes of Ben Bohmer, Jan Blomqvist and Stephan Bodzin.

Spamming across the web of multiple universes, GONE takes an elegant and refined approach to create the complex set of rhythmic patterns found within SOURCES. Dancing amongst genres and lightly acknowledging each, the EP stands as a testament to the synth-fuelled sounds and deep rolling basslines that drive many a listener into a vibrant haze. Organic fuelled electronica at its finest, SOURCES leaves the listener eager to hear more from the rising DJ.

The rising producer tells us about the unique project: "I am starting a musical adventure where I will project myself all over the world. Sharing my world with as many people as possible is an absolute dream. I am also preparing a dark scenography, intrinsically linked to the history of GONE. My music is an escape. In front of my speakers, I often try to create a parallel universe, beyond the foreground instruments and combining voice with music without one overriding the other."



Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Branded Broadway Merch

Related Articles View More Music Stories
Les Agamemnonz Share New Single Artemis Photo

Les Agamemnonz Share New Single 'Artemis'

VIP Recordings RED DEVIL COMPILATION Debuts At 25 On Billboard Compilation Album Chart Photo

VIP Recordings RED DEVIL COMPILATION Debuts At 25 On Billboard Compilation Album Chart

Hannah Slavin Unveils Lyric Video for I Dont Have a Clue Photo

Hannah Slavin Unveils Lyric Video for 'I Don't Have a Clue'

74th Edinburgh International Film Festival to Run 18 – 25 August 2021 Photo

74th Edinburgh International Film Festival to Run 18 – 25 August 2021


More Hot Stories For You

  • Nightwood Theatre Announces 12th Annual Lawyer Show THE STARS OF MARS
  • Nina Lee Aquino Will Complete Tenure as Artistic Director at Factory Theatre at the End of the 21/22 Season
  • World Premiere Of GOULD'S WALL To Its 21c Music Festival Lineup
  • Canadian Musical Theatre Database Announced