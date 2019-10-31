G. Love Releases 'The Juice' ft. Marcus King

Today, G. Love released the title track off his new Keb' Mo'-produced album The Juice, which releases on January 17 via Philadelphonic/Thirty Tigers. Written by Keb' Mo' and G. Love, and also featuring rising star Marcus King, "The Juice" is a hopeful protest song that acts as a rallying cry for those who are fighting for equality. Along with the new track, G. Love has also released an animated video with characters depicting both himself and King, which was featured this morning via American Blues Scene.

Watch the video for "The Juice" ft. Marcus King below!

"I wrote this song as a personal knee jerk reaction to the frustration I feel towards the policies which the current right wing administration is pushing forward," explains G. Love. "I also wanted to give strength, support, empathy and energy to the protest kids and activists who are in the trenches fighting to uphold liberal progress."

G. Love (aka Garrett Dutton) is a masterful multi-instrumentalist with a wildly diverse set of influences, a knack for reinvention and a penchant for collaboration. The new album finds him teaming up with four-time Grammy winner Keb' Mo', and a slew of special guests including Robert Randolph, Marcus King and Roosevelt Collier, to create a unique sound that blends elements of blues, jazz, rock, funk and soul with hip-hop grooves and electronic beats. Striking a balance between the personal and political, The Juice is a thoughtful, infectious collection of songs that illustrates both an appreciation for the simple joys in life and an obligation to speak out for justice and equality. Listen to the debut track "Go Crazy" featured recently via Rolling Stone Country.

Over the last two decades, G. Love has established a reputation for being an unmatched artistic force who consistently delivers intoxicating, vibrant music that blurs the line between genre. He has garnered widespread acclaim from press including NPR Music, The New York Times, Paste Magazine, Relix, The Wall Street Journal and more. In recent years, G. Love has pushed beyond the boundaries of music, launching everything from his own special hot sauce to a beer collaboration and a curated music festival.

G. Love will be touring in 2020 in support of the new release. See a list of tour dates below, or visit: philadelphonic.com/tour/

Track listing:

1. The Juice (ft. Marcus King)

2. SoulBQue (ft. Roosevelt Collier)

3. Go Crazy (ft. Keb' Mo')

4. Shake Your Hair

5. Fix Your Face (ft. Keb' Mo')

6. She's The Rock

7. Diggin' Roots (ft. Ron Artis)

8. Shine On Moon (ft. Keb' Mo')

9. Birmingham (ft. Robert Randolph and Keb' Mo')

10. Drinkin' Wine

11. The Juice (Reprise)

2020 Tour Dates:

January 7 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's

January 9 - Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre

January 10 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

January 11 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

January 12 - St. Louis, MO - Blueberry Hill

January 14 - Ann Arbor, MI - The Ark

January 16 - Indianapolis, IN - HI-FI Indianapolis

January 17 - Columbus, OH - A&R Music Bar

January 18 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

January 19 - Bensalem, PA - XCite Center at Parx Casino

January 21 - Buffalo, NY - Tralf Music Hall

January 23 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Bowl

January 24 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live

January 25 - Uncasville, CT - Wolf Den at Mohegan Sun Resort

January 26 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony

January 28 - Annapolis, MD - Rams Head On Stage

January 30 - Washington, DC - The Hamilton Live

January 31 - Saxapahaw, NC - Haw River Ballroom

February 4 - Greenville, SC - The Firmament

February 6 - New Smyrna Beach, FL - Beachside Tavern

February 7 - Jacksonville, FL - 1904 Music Hall

February 8 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live





