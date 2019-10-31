G. Love Releases 'The Juice' ft. Marcus King
Today, G. Love released the title track off his new Keb' Mo'-produced album The Juice, which releases on January 17 via Philadelphonic/Thirty Tigers. Written by Keb' Mo' and G. Love, and also featuring rising star Marcus King, "The Juice" is a hopeful protest song that acts as a rallying cry for those who are fighting for equality. Along with the new track, G. Love has also released an animated video with characters depicting both himself and King, which was featured this morning via American Blues Scene.
Watch the video for "The Juice" ft. Marcus King below!
"I wrote this song as a personal knee jerk reaction to the frustration I feel towards the policies which the current right wing administration is pushing forward," explains G. Love. "I also wanted to give strength, support, empathy and energy to the protest kids and activists who are in the trenches fighting to uphold liberal progress."
G. Love (aka Garrett Dutton) is a masterful multi-instrumentalist with a wildly diverse set of influences, a knack for reinvention and a penchant for collaboration. The new album finds him teaming up with four-time Grammy winner Keb' Mo', and a slew of special guests including Robert Randolph, Marcus King and Roosevelt Collier, to create a unique sound that blends elements of blues, jazz, rock, funk and soul with hip-hop grooves and electronic beats. Striking a balance between the personal and political, The Juice is a thoughtful, infectious collection of songs that illustrates both an appreciation for the simple joys in life and an obligation to speak out for justice and equality. Listen to the debut track "Go Crazy" featured recently via Rolling Stone Country.
Over the last two decades, G. Love has established a reputation for being an unmatched artistic force who consistently delivers intoxicating, vibrant music that blurs the line between genre. He has garnered widespread acclaim from press including NPR Music, The New York Times, Paste Magazine, Relix, The Wall Street Journal and more. In recent years, G. Love has pushed beyond the boundaries of music, launching everything from his own special hot sauce to a beer collaboration and a curated music festival.
G. Love will be touring in 2020 in support of the new release. See a list of tour dates below, or visit: philadelphonic.com/tour/
Track listing:
1. The Juice (ft. Marcus King)
2. SoulBQue (ft. Roosevelt Collier)
3. Go Crazy (ft. Keb' Mo')
4. Shake Your Hair
5. Fix Your Face (ft. Keb' Mo')
6. She's The Rock
7. Diggin' Roots (ft. Ron Artis)
8. Shine On Moon (ft. Keb' Mo')
9. Birmingham (ft. Robert Randolph and Keb' Mo')
10. Drinkin' Wine
11. The Juice (Reprise)
2020 Tour Dates:
January 7 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's
January 9 - Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre
January 10 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
January 11 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall
January 12 - St. Louis, MO - Blueberry Hill
January 14 - Ann Arbor, MI - The Ark
January 16 - Indianapolis, IN - HI-FI Indianapolis
January 17 - Columbus, OH - A&R Music Bar
January 18 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues
January 19 - Bensalem, PA - XCite Center at Parx Casino
January 21 - Buffalo, NY - Tralf Music Hall
January 23 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Bowl
January 24 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live
January 25 - Uncasville, CT - Wolf Den at Mohegan Sun Resort
January 26 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony
January 28 - Annapolis, MD - Rams Head On Stage
January 30 - Washington, DC - The Hamilton Live
January 31 - Saxapahaw, NC - Haw River Ballroom
February 4 - Greenville, SC - The Firmament
February 6 - New Smyrna Beach, FL - Beachside Tavern
February 7 - Jacksonville, FL - 1904 Music Hall
February 8 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live