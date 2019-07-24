G FLIP Announces Debut Album 'About Us'

G Flip - Melbourne multi-instrumentalist, Georgia Flipo - is excited to share details of her anticipated debut album, as well as a new single. The album is the soundtrack to a very human story of heartbreak and reconciliation, of putting on a brave face, attempting to move on and finding your way back together.

As announced in an extended FADER profile today, the ten-track About Us LP is out worldwide on August 30th via Future Classic (pre-order HERE, ).

G Flip is continuing to redefine what it means to be a popstar. With a fresh new take on indie-pop, drummer turned bedroom-producer and skillful multi-instrumentalist, Flipo is the brand new talent in the era of unapologetically tomboy popstars, her creative output rubbing shoulders with the likes of King Princess, Billie Eilish and Shura. About Us is her powerful and transparent debut LP depicting the romance with her girlfriend, taking shape and changing form.

About the album, G says: "I thought about releasing an album a lot growing up. I would sit in the lounge room holding dads record collection in awe, I was intrigued, I wanted my own. It's a big moment, I'm super stoked to drop my debut" She goes on to say: "I wrote so many songs about my on-and-off relationship. I hadn't seen this girl in a year, so when we caught up at the end of 2017, she asked me what I've been doing and I told her I had written a heap of songs, and that I was going to try it out as solo musician now. I showed her all the songs and asked her one important question; "Would you care if I released these because they're all about us?" Luckily she didn't mind, otherwise out of respect to her, this music would never have seen the light of day. So it made perfect sense to call my debut album "About Us."

Released today, her brand new single "Stupid" features vocals tinged with heartache and looped BV's harmonized to perfection - unabashedly pop but with G's twist. The single captures the Sisyphean nature of their relationship: it's a constant, unending. Impossible but inevitable.

Having toured the world multiple times and accumulated over 35m+ streams to date so far, Flipo has already laid the tracks for what is sure to be a monumental year in her career. This year so far, she's already released the emotive ballad "Bring Me Home"; summery pop gem "Drink Too Much"; and the self-empowerment anthem "I Am Not Afraid", following on from her debut single "About You" which scored a Pitchfork Best New Track, topped US College Radio, landed in the top 20 Spotify Global Viral Charts and has been championed by Beats 1, BBC Radio 1, KCRW, NPR and triple j.

She continues to globally wow crowds and you can catch G Flip this year at Lollapalooza. Watch this space for more North American dates.

G Flip Tour Dates:

Fri 8/2/19 - Bottom Lounge (supporting Chelsea Cutler) - Chicago, IL

Sun 8/4/19 - Lollapalooza - Chicago, IL

Sat 9/14/19 - triple j One Night Stand - Lucindale, SA

Sat 9/21/19 - Sound On Festival - Perth, WA

Sat 11/23/19 - Spilt Milk Festival - Canberra, ACT

Sat 11/30/19 - Spilt Milk Festival - Ballarat, VIC

Photo Credit: Ruben Moore





