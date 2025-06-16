G-Dragon Unveils North American and European Dates of 2025 World Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Global music icon and cultural trailblazer G-DRAGON has officially unveiled the North American and European legs of his highly anticipated 2025 world tour. The tour will bring G-DRAGON’s most visionary live experience yet to major cities including Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Newark, and Paris.

Returning to the stage after 8 years, G-DRAGON promises a multisensory performance that redefines the limits of live artistry, blending music, fashion, digital innovation, and storytelling in a way only he can deliver. The Korean leg of the tour sold out immediately upon release with all 60,000 seats selling out in seconds. With his latest chart-topping album and record-breaking ticket sales, the icon has reached an unprecedented level of influence - surpassing his own legacy - he’s bolder and more impactful than ever before. The theme of the tour is a call for personal self-discovery and self-overcoming. Fans can expect never-before-heard music, custom stage visuals, and exclusive merchandise. The superstar recently gave a glimpse of his upcoming show at the Head in The Clouds Festival where over 36,000 fans were the first to witness the tour’s bold vision.

As the leader of the legendary group BIGBANG, G-DRAGON was instrumental in catapulting K-pop onto the international stage with hits like “Fantastic Baby” and “BANG BANG BANG.”. Widely known as the “King of K-pop,” his solo career has also redefined creative boundaries and topped international charts with albums like “Heartbreaker” and “One of a Kind.” He’s collaborated with some of today’s biggest names, such as Missy Elliott, Diplo, Skrillex, and more. G-DRAGON’s influence extends beyond music into high fashion, visual arts, and philanthropy, where he continues to shape contemporary culture. His distinctive persona has earned him a dedicated fanbase worldwide, and over the years, he has cemented his position as a cultural phenomenon.

Following the release of his third studio album Übermensch, G-DRAGON has reaffirmed his position as one of Asia’s most influential and commercially successful artists. The album debuted at No. 1 across South Korea, Japan, and China, allowing him to become the first K-pop male artist in 2025 to exceed 200 million digital points on South Korea’s Circle Chart, marking a career high in commercial reception. Praised for its bold fusion of experimental production and introspective lyricism, this album signals a mature evolution in his artistry. In tandem with his world tour, his latest album marks his highest streaming debut globally, emphasizing his unmatched cultural impact and enduring relevance in a rapidly evolving industry.

The G-DRAGON 2025 WORLD TOUR [Übermensch] kicked off in Seoul and has made stops in Tokyo, Bulacan, Osaka and Macau. The tour will be heading next to Sydney, Melbourne, Taipei, Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, Bangkok, and Hong Kong, before heading stateside on August 22.

The G-DRAGON Official Membership Pre-sale will begin on Wednesday, June 25 at 10AM local time and run through Thursday, June 26 at 9:59AM local time. Public on-sale will begin on Friday, June 27 at 10AM local time. Please visit the official ticketing site for more information. Tickets will be available via g-dragontour.com.

G-DRAGON 2025 WORLD TOUR [Übermensch] Tour Dates:

*All dates and cities below are subject to change.*

North America

Friday, August 22 – Prudential Center (Newark)

Sunday, August 31 – T-Mobile Arena (Las Vegas)

Friday, September 5 – Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles)

Europe

Saturday, September 20 – Paris La Défense Arena (Paris)

About G-DRAGON

G-DRAGON, born Kwon Ji-Yong, has been a prominent figure in global music and K-Pop since the age of 13. His solo career highlights include the albums Heartbreaker, One of a Kind, and COUP D'ETAT, which all topped Korea's Gaon Chart. As a member of BIGBANG, achieving similar success with the album Remember, and many of the group's releases in Japan were certified Gold. Amassing over 2 billion career streams and collaborated with artists like Diplo, Baauer, Missy Elliott, Boys Noize, Sky Ferreira, Taeyang, and Skrillex.

He won World's Best Album at the 2014 World Music Awards and has been featured in Elle Korea, Harper's Bazaar Korea, Vogue Korea, Hypebeast, and more. G-DRAGON also made a name for himself in the fashion world with his brand PEACEMINUSONE, collaborations with Chanel, Nike, and BMW, and recognition as a top art collector. Recently, he launched a perfume in collaboration with Frédéric Malle and the charity foundation JUSPEACE to combat drug abuse.

Photo credit: ⓒ GALAXY CORPORATION

Comments