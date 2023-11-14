Fybe:One's UK-rap-centric EP Features Mushkilla, Nuphzed And Don Rattray

The 'Refuge' EP is a continuation of the artist's focus on newfound appreciation.

By: Nov. 14, 2023

POPULAR

GRAMMYs Nominate SWEENEY TODD, PARADE & More For Best Musical Theatre Album Photo 1 GRAMMYs Announce Best Musical Theatre Album Nominees
Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - Where to Watch RUSTIN & More Photo 2 Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - What to Watch!
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish & More Nominated For HMMA Awards Photo 3 Lin-Manuel Miranda & More Nominated For HMMA Awards
Dua Lipa Drops New Single 'Houdini' Photo 4 Dua Lipa Drops New Single 'Houdini'

Fybe:One's UK-rap-centric EP Features Mushkilla, Nuphzed And Don Rattray

Out Tuesday 14th November, South London-based producer, DJ, illustrator, and graphic designer Fybe:One, AKA Greg Haynes, returns with a UK-rap-centric “Refuge” EP. Comprised of 4 tracks, the project features new collaborations with MUSHKILLA, NuphZed, Don Rattray and closes with ”Refuge feat. Breezy Lee”, taken from his “This Is Ours” album.

Fybe:One never ceases to deliver as an experimental producer, moving effortlessly from the shuffling soul of “This Is Ours” to mellow UK rap. Greg's beats are underpinned by his signature masterfully clean, highly-defined mixes with a full-bodied sense of depth that draws in the listener.

The EP serves as a sequel, continuing ‘This Is Ours' focus on a newfound appreciation for what you have, “homes, surroundings, people and interests”, after lockdown restrictions were lifted. Greg captures comfort and safety in the homely artwork with “more of a nighttime feel” to reflect the development in sound from the previous release, with freeform MCs.

Bristol-born, London-based wordsmith Mushkilla jumps on “Get The Work In” with his distinctive, low voice and moody flow on the underground, UK rap heater. Fybe:One's lounge-ready hip hop pairs with the devil-may-care verses, reminding us to swerve “negative energy”. The “Cooling Down” instrumental is an extension of “Lovin Me” on ‘This is Ours', continuing the slower house tempo. Yogocop Records' NuphZed keeps pace with delivery, with bars about “how hard lockdown was and the small pleasures he found through music”. 

Don Rattray, hailing from Brixton, London, brings his wordplay to the hard-hitting “Hydro”. The raw, grimy performance echoes the rapper's philosophy “I make music primarily to express myself, vent and put my thoughts in order” he shares, adding “I'm a Muslim first, a father second and a musician after that”. The EP closes with “Refuge”, a collaboration with Breezy Lee taken from the previous LP, Greg comments “She has quite an atmospheric sound to her voice and I thought it would suit the deep, flute-based sound of the track”.

The release follows ‘This Is Ours', his first full album with Tru Thoughts, a culmination of experimental production and a celebration of varied vocal offerings, including Liam Bailey, Georgia Blackwell, Katey Brooks and Breezy Lee. Since the LP, Greg has performed at Love Supreme and played a B2B set at Creekside festival in Deptford (hosted by AAJA music).

Fybe:One set up the Shades label in 2011 (joining forces with DJ Hearse, Duct and Owen Howells) and has been releasing, remixing and collaborating on music for the better part of a decade with supporters of his work including Gilles Peterson, Mary Anne Hobbs, Lauren Laverne and Laurent Garnier. Having self-released his debut EP “Harp” in 2012 followed by a remix album featuring reworkings from Deft, Troy Gunner and Blaksmif, his debut LP ‘Elements' was released in 2014.

His “Sky Loops” EP was released on Tru Thoughts in 2020. Alongside his own releases, Fybe:One produced for Jono McCleery (Ninja Tune) as well as remixes for Monokle, Skip&Die, Howson's Groove, Part Time Heroes, and Warsnare. These tracks have appeared across releases from WahWah45, Eton Messy, Project Mooncircle, Substruct and more. Fybe:One has spent the past few years exploring new genres and sounds.

He has regular shows on Music Box Radio and AAJA radio and has compiled mixes for brands such as Shore Projects and Brydon Brothers. He also creates album covers, graphics and illustrations for Project Mooncircle, EMI, Cavendish Music and more.  



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
JYP Entertainment Announces Strategic Partnership With Live Nation Photo
JYP Entertainment Announces Strategic Partnership With Live Nation

JYP Entertainment, a global leader in the discovery and development of K-POP artists, signed a multi-year global strategic partnership with Live Nation to produce tours for all artists on JYP’s incredible roster including TWICE, Stray Kids, ITZY, Xdinary Heroes (XH), NMIXX, as well as their up-and-coming talent.

2
Lake Placid Country/Rock Band To Release Debut Album With Local Record Label, Album Releas Photo
Lake Placid Country/Rock Band To Release Debut Album With Local Record Label, Album Release Party

Based in Lake Placid, FL, DOUBLE TROUBLE X2 is a cover band performing classic country and rock favorites. Led by vocalist and bass guitarist, Pat Essex, this talented foursome covers nine instruments to create unique arrangements.

3
Producer/Engineer Matt Ross-Spang Receives 7 Grammy Nods Photo
Producer/Engineer Matt Ross-Spang Receives 7 Grammy Nods

Ross-Spang has won two Grammy Awards, for engineering Isbell’s album Something More Than Free and again for its follow-up. Other recent work in 2023 alone include producing Peter One's Come Back To Me, Lucero's Should've Learned by Now, and St. Paul & the Broken Bones' Angels In Science Fiction, in addition to mixing Morgan Wade's Psychopath.

4
HOMESICK FEST Announces 2024 Lineup With Superchunk, julie & More Photo
HOMESICK FEST Announces 2024 Lineup With Superchunk, julie & More

The initial lineup includes Superchunk, Julie, SPELLLING, F*cked Up, Wicca Phase Springs Eternal, Harms Way, Light Asylum, Narrow Head, Zulu, MS PAINT, World Peace, Kumo 99, Poison Ruin, Upchuck, Dazy, and Crushed.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer Video
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer
Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual Video
Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual
Micaela Diamond Feels Sondheim's Presence During HERE WE ARE Video
Micaela Diamond Feels Sondheim's Presence During HERE WE ARE
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SWEENEY TODD
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MOULIN ROUGE!
THE LION KING