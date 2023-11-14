Fybe:One's UK-rap-centric EP Features Mushkilla, Nuphzed And Don Rattray

Out Tuesday 14th November, South London-based producer, DJ, illustrator, and graphic designer Fybe:One, AKA Greg Haynes, returns with a UK-rap-centric “Refuge” EP. Comprised of 4 tracks, the project features new collaborations with MUSHKILLA, NuphZed, Don Rattray and closes with ”Refuge feat. Breezy Lee”, taken from his “This Is Ours” album.

Fybe:One never ceases to deliver as an experimental producer, moving effortlessly from the shuffling soul of “This Is Ours” to mellow UK rap. Greg's beats are underpinned by his signature masterfully clean, highly-defined mixes with a full-bodied sense of depth that draws in the listener.

The EP serves as a sequel, continuing ‘This Is Ours' focus on a newfound appreciation for what you have, “homes, surroundings, people and interests”, after lockdown restrictions were lifted. Greg captures comfort and safety in the homely artwork with “more of a nighttime feel” to reflect the development in sound from the previous release, with freeform MCs.

Bristol-born, London-based wordsmith Mushkilla jumps on “Get The Work In” with his distinctive, low voice and moody flow on the underground, UK rap heater. Fybe:One's lounge-ready hip hop pairs with the devil-may-care verses, reminding us to swerve “negative energy”. The “Cooling Down” instrumental is an extension of “Lovin Me” on ‘This is Ours', continuing the slower house tempo. Yogocop Records' NuphZed keeps pace with delivery, with bars about “how hard lockdown was and the small pleasures he found through music”.

Don Rattray, hailing from Brixton, London, brings his wordplay to the hard-hitting “Hydro”. The raw, grimy performance echoes the rapper's philosophy “I make music primarily to express myself, vent and put my thoughts in order” he shares, adding “I'm a Muslim first, a father second and a musician after that”. The EP closes with “Refuge”, a collaboration with Breezy Lee taken from the previous LP, Greg comments “She has quite an atmospheric sound to her voice and I thought it would suit the deep, flute-based sound of the track”.

The release follows ‘This Is Ours', his first full album with Tru Thoughts, a culmination of experimental production and a celebration of varied vocal offerings, including Liam Bailey, Georgia Blackwell, Katey Brooks and Breezy Lee. Since the LP, Greg has performed at Love Supreme and played a B2B set at Creekside festival in Deptford (hosted by AAJA music).

Fybe:One set up the Shades label in 2011 (joining forces with DJ Hearse, Duct and Owen Howells) and has been releasing, remixing and collaborating on music for the better part of a decade with supporters of his work including Gilles Peterson, Mary Anne Hobbs, Lauren Laverne and Laurent Garnier. Having self-released his debut EP “Harp” in 2012 followed by a remix album featuring reworkings from Deft, Troy Gunner and Blaksmif, his debut LP ‘Elements' was released in 2014.

His “Sky Loops” EP was released on Tru Thoughts in 2020. Alongside his own releases, Fybe:One produced for Jono McCleery (Ninja Tune) as well as remixes for Monokle, Skip&Die, Howson's Groove, Part Time Heroes, and Warsnare. These tracks have appeared across releases from WahWah45, Eton Messy, Project Mooncircle, Substruct and more. Fybe:One has spent the past few years exploring new genres and sounds.

He has regular shows on Music Box Radio and AAJA radio and has compiled mixes for brands such as Shore Projects and Brydon Brothers. He also creates album covers, graphics and illustrations for Project Mooncircle, EMI, Cavendish Music and more.