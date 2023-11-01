Future Static Share New Single Ahead of Album Release Later This Month

With its highly anticipated debut album only mere weeks away, Melbourne metal quintet Future Static share a fiery and anthemic rager of a new single, ‘Chemical Lobotomy.'

Paired with an accompanying music video, ‘Lobotomy’ is every bit as visceral and emotive as its predecessors ‘Roach Queen’ and ‘The Hourglass’, giving fans and the uninitiated all the more reason to be excited for November 24, 2023 release date of Liminality, out via Wild Thing Records.

‘Chemical Lobotomy’ erupts with thrashing rhythmic hits and rapid guitar riffs, as lead singer Amariah Cook forges a powerful and passionate performance against the metal backdrop.

The song's musical and lyrical themes circle around the communal lack of self-control and indulgence in bad habits over isolation and lockdown, while also highlighting the importance of friendship in these times. Similar to their last release ‘The Hourglass’, Amariah and bassist Kira Neil's powerful vocal connection throughout the song brings an enchanting energy to this release.

Amariah talks about the inspiration: "It's no mystery that this song is about getting a little too excited with substances during lockdown. It was a boring time and, apart from writing music, there really wasn't much else to do. I had a massive bout of inspiration and decided to start writing the vocals to the instrumental (written by Ryan) when I was suffering from a massive hangover.

I got up out of bed and decided to write about my lack of control in the hopes it would help me understand why I was putting myself through this and how to get out of it. As the song developed, I realised that if I just sang the chorus a third time at the end, it would allude to nothing changing, whereas I wanted to write something ending on the positive side of these experiences: the connection with my friends and how we were all in this situation together."

The video, filmed and directed by the master Colin Jeffs (Make Them Suffer, Alpha Wolf), is a lot more focused on performance and aesthetic, unlike Future Static’s previous releases which revolved around the narrative.

An innate fusion of metalcore, progressive metal, alternative rock, and pop sensibilities, Liminality is exemplified by its profound singles: visceral cut ‘Roach Queen’, the effervescent 'Plated Gold' (featuring guest vocals from Sean Harmanis of Make Them Suffer), and acclaimed earlier singles ‘Waves’ and ‘Venenosa’.

Liminality also highlights the group's breathtaking lead vocal tandem, with bassist Kira Neil showcasing her vocal talents and magical chemistry alongside the electrifying Melbourne-born, Barcelona-raised Amariah Cook, underlined on the progressive labyrinth ‘The Hourglass,' and ‘Chemical Lobotomy.'

The album was produced, mixed, and mastered by Christopher Vernon (Windwaker, The Beautiful Monument). The artwork was helmed by guitarist Jack Smith, with Liminality portraying the space between materialising and deteriorating in serene nothingness.

The group recently concluded their first international jaunt across Europe and the UK, including appearances at legendary German festivals Reeperbahn and Euroblast. On album release week, Future Static will be joining German superstars Electric Callboy on their sold out Australian tour, with future international dates on the horizon; including the recently announced UK’s Radar Festival.

Following on from taking the Australian live circuit by storm, the release of Liminality marks the next step in the band's hugely promising career.

Photo Credit : Beth Morrison