Funk E, Magda & More Join Meet! Festival Lineup

Endless clear blue seas, gently swaying palm trees, secluded cenotes and lush green jungle. Miles of soft sand beaches, a rich melting pot of Caribbean cultures, mouthwatering gastronomy and high spec production with a world class soundtrack.

These are just some of the reasons the bespoke and boutique Meet! Festival is a game changing underground gathering that has put the eyes of the world on the Dominican Republic. Its 2019 debut was the first and largest ever event of its kind, and now the festival is back with a bigger and better lineup than ever featuring Funk E, Magda, Sante, Steve Bug, Themba, Blu.A, Laura Pilarte, Lucien Le Grub, Oscar Mula on top of the previously announced likes of Camea, Franky Rizardo, Mihai Popoviciu, Danny Serrano and more from April 14 - 17 2022.

It kicks off with a special opening party at the super cool Clover Club, and this week for friendship day for seven days from February 14th and for 7 days, you can get a 15% discount on studio rooms.

It all goes down in the picture perfect and dreamlike faraway paradise that is Punta Cana in the Caribbean, with a main stage, daytime beach parties, after parties and free access to the exhilarating Aquapark for thrill seeking adrenaline junkies all rolled into one incredible weekend.

Next to a lineup of internationally established DJs, live performers and an array of local acts, Meet! Festival offers endless hours of extra fun, from aquatic activities, to stunning local cuisines and the most beautiful hidden spots to chill out and soak up the stunning coastal atmosphere.

The brainchild of influential underground label Yet! Records, Meet! Festival was the first and most important event to happen in the history of dance music in the Dominican Republic. It has already helped to consolidate the local scene as an ideal place for industry professionals to enjoy a musical weekend in paradise. It is designed as a meeting place for friends old and new (hence the name Meet!), somewhere to hang out and soak up the vibes, a space to further the scene and develop new ideas.

The music will come from a carefully curated mix of local stars and international heroes, all with the view of furthering the local scene as well as bringing international tourists to the region. It will play out across daytime beach and late night parties, with a hugely impressive and well-designed main stage for evening fun, and an unforgettable closing party to send everyone home with special musical memories.

Headliners include the one and only Funk E, long time minimal techno queen Magda, house master Sante, Pokerflat boss Steve Bug, Afro house innovator Themba, plus Blu.A, Laura Pilarte, Lucien Le Grub, Oscar Mula and more. Of course, this is just a second wave after the likes of stripped back techno tastemaker and Clink boss Camea, Defected's Dutch house star Franky Rizardo, Romanian minimalist Mihai Popovici and Spanish house don Danny Serrano have already been announced.

Meet! Festival is all set to return to the Caribbean with a bang and will undoubtedly become a bucket list event for many years to come.