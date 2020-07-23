Funk Band Pigeons Playing Ping Pong Set To Perform Live At Yarmouth Drive-in On Cape Cod

Psych-funk trailblazers Pigeons Playing Ping Pong are set to bring their unique high-energy performance to the Yarmouth Drive-in on Cape Cod live Thursday, August 13th at 8:00 PM.

The show is part of the Drive-On Concert Series which will feature live music and comedy all summer long at one of the largest entertainment complexes in New England. Fans in more than 450 cars will be able to check out the show on stage and on three massive LED screens. Tickets will go on sale Friday, July 24 at 1:00 PM at yarmouthdrivein.com

Blending infectious funk grooves, psychedelic jams, and experimental electronics, Baltimore based Pigeons Playing Ping Pong is a band whose very existence is rooted in the unyielding quest for joy and positive energy. Eschewing the traditional funk band lineup that typically includes keyboards, Greg Ormont, Jeremy Schon, Ben Carrey and Alex Petropulos construct effervescent soundscapes with just two guitars, bass, and drums, crafting their music with a sophisticated ear for both open space and dense layering. Known for their incredibly high energy performances, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong has played shows all over the world, gained thousands of loyal fans known as "The Flock" and self-released six albums including Presto, which was just released in January.

What is Drive-On? Drive-On is a new way for bands and entertainers to interact with fans. When guests arrive they have their own parking suite waiting for them (with enough room to socially distance from one another). Fans will be able to Drive-On, tune-in, and rock out with their favorite entertainers in a way that wasn't possible just a few weeks ago.

Featuring three massive high definition LED screens and a stage, the Yarmouth Drive-in on Cape Cod has been designed to seamlessly present first-run and legacy family movies, alongside live comedy and music and the return of major league sports including Boston's own Red Sox, Celtics and Bruins. The state-of-the-art screens are more than 40-feet wide and can be viewed even during daylight hours. Operating on the site of the Old Yarmouth Drive-In, the new site is one of the largest entertainment experiences operating in New England during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tickets for Pigeons Playing Ping Pong Thursday, August 13, 8:00PM at the Yarmouth Drive-in on Cape Cod are on sale Friday, July 24 at 1:00 PM at yarmouthdrivein.com. Tickets will also be available night of show at the gate, subject to availability. Each ticket will cover one car with up to four people and range from $140 to $180 depending on which section guests want to park in. Fans with more than four guests in their vehicle can purchase additional tickets (up to three additional guests) for $25 per person.

All guests are asked to join the Cape Club at yarmouthdrivein.com for the latest news about upcoming attractions, and first access to tickets. The Yarmouth Drive-in on Cape Cod is located at 669 Route 28, West Yarmouth, MA.

