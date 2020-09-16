Fuller Shares New Single 'Change My Mind'

His debut EP 'Crush Me' is out September 25.

Los Angeles-based alternative artist, Fuller is excited to present "Change My Mind" the latest single to be lifted from his debut EP Crush Me out September 25. (pre-order). The song debuted at Closed Captioned and will be available on Thursday on all streaming platforms.

"Change My Mind" follows up the release of singles "Yr So Retro" and "Crush Me." Last month, Buzzbands LA debuted the official video for "Yr So Retro" from the forthcoming release. About the song Buzzbands LA says, "Fuller sounds like the marriage of punk-rock and indie, with touches of '80s pop. 'Yr So Retro' captures much of the sounds and effects the '80s are known for, including reverb vocals, strong guitar leads and synth chords. The chorus feels like an anthem and the outro is 'big,' so to speak - in a good way. This track feels like something you would hear in Guitar Hero, where everyone is singing along as you nail every note." "Yr So Retro" is available now on all streaming platforms.

Fuller is the single vision of John Patrick Welsh. On his forthcoming release, he merges a lifelong diet of post-punk, alt pop, and indie rock. The result is clever songs packed with tongue-in-cheek musings on love, loss, and the condition of the modern millennial - all in a decisively addicting package.



Upon arriving on the west coast at the start of 2019, Welsh began work with producer Eric Palmquist (Half-Alive, Tate McRae & Bad Suns) on the five anthemic tracks that would become Crush Me.



The anticipated September 25 release features a string of standout singles that have quickly proven Fuller an alt rock force on the rise. Beginning in March 2020 Fuller had breakout success with "Favorite Poison." On the track, Fuller concocts a blend of sharp hooks, slick production, and despondent word play that paints a picture of a toxic romance destined for failure. The track found viral success on streaming platforms, made its way into heavy rotation on specialty radio and will be featured on SiriusXM Alt Nation's Discovery.



Fuller followed up with what PopMatters called a "danceable, infectious track" in the titular "Crush Me". Telling a story of battling the fear that comes with taking risks in life, we find Welsh bringing together themes of anxiety and introspection glazed with the trappings of sunny indie pop. "Crush Me" charted in the top 25 on specialty radio finding placements across the country including spins on SiriusXM Underground Garage.



With the arrival of his third single "Yr So Retro" Fuller widens his range. The track bends toward garage rock revival, while maintaining pop sensibilities; garnering comparisons to The Killers, Interpol, and The Vaccines.



In a close brush with a life consumed by legalese and copy machines, Welsh narrowly avoided law school and began his musical pursuits in Austin, TX. After a few years playing with bands in countless Lonestar-fueled live shows (and sharing bills with indie darlings the likes of Ramesh (Voxtrot) and Har Mar Superstar), Welsh edged away from the "full blown" indie aesthetic in a shift toward alt pop ambitions that what would eventually mark the birth of Fuller.

Listen to "Change My Mind" here:

Photo Credit: Jordan Geiger

