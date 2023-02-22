Fruit Bats Release New Track 'It All Comes Back' From Forthcoming 'A RIVER RUNNING TO YOUR HEART'

Fruit Bats release a new single "It All Comes Back" in advance of the forthcoming album, A River Running to Your Heart, out on April 14 via Merge Records (PRE-ORDER). The track is available here.

"It All Comes Back" follows previously released singles "Rushin' River Valley" and "Waking Up in Los Angeles" from A River Running to Your Heart, providing a diverse feel for what to expect from the full album. The newly launched song is psychedelic and spacey, with an in-the-pocket backbeat, droning keys and Eric D. Johnson's signature unique but effortless chord changes.

A River Running to Your Heart is Fruit Bats' tenth full-length and first since The Pet Parade in 2021. The release follows Johnson's involvement in indie folk trio Bonny Light Horseman's critically acclaimed 2022 album, Rolling Golden Holy.

In support of the new album, Fruit Bats will tour in the spring, beginning on April 12 in Indianapolis, IN and ending on May 27 in Vancouver, BC, Canada. Tickets are available.