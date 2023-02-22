Fruit Bats Release New Track 'It All Comes Back' From Forthcoming 'A RIVER RUNNING TO YOUR HEART'

|
Fruit Bats Spring 2023 Tour:
3/16-17 - Austin, TX - SXSW
4/12 - Indianapolis, IN - Hi-Fi
4/13 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall
4/14 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
4/15 - Maquoketa, IA - Codfish Hollow
4/16 - Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre
4/18 - Toronto, ON, Canada - Phoenix Theatre
4/19 - Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl
4/20 - New York, NY - Webster Hall
4/21 - Boston, MA - Royale
4/22 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club
4/25 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle
4/27 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl
4/28 - Scaly Mountain, NC - Bear Shadow +
4/29 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse
4/30 - Jacksonville, FL - Intuition Ale Works
5/10 - San Diego, CA - Belly Up Tavern
5/11 - Los Angeles, CA - The Theatre at Ace Hotel
5/12 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel
5/13 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel
5/14 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel
5/17 - Austin, TX - Mohawk
5/19 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre
5/20 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Commonwealth Room
5/21 - Bozeman, MT - The Elm
5/24 - Boise, ID - Treefort Music Hall
5/25 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall
5/26 - Seattle, WA - Showbox Market
5/27 - Vancouver, BC, Canada - Commodore Ballroom
+ w/ Spoon