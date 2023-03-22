Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Frost Children Premiere 'HI 5' From New LP 'SPEED RUN'

Their new album will be out April 14th.

Mar. 22, 2023  

After a highly praised week of performances at SXSW, Frost Children release their new single "HI 5," off their upcoming album, SPEED RUN, out April 14th via True Panther via a Zane Lowe premiere. Zane called the song "another gorgeous, hi-fi, stunning track." Earlier singles from this year include "ALL I GOT" and "FLATLINE."

The video was produced and shot by Frost Children who then collaborated with Connor Clarke on editing and art direction by utilizing GAN AI to create a generative visual feast out of the source imagery.

Frost Children shared this statement on "HI 5": "HI 5 is like breathing, a simple exercise, an internal victory lap in which all your cells congratulate each other in unison." Press shot and single art features Harry Goaz who is best known for his role as Deputy Andy Brennan on David Lynch's Twin Peaks.

Chances are listeners will find everything they want and need with SPEED RUN. Omnivorous in its influences, the album slings the listener between pop, screamo, and even video game samples, quite frankly more than can be laid out in a single paragraph. At the center of this maelstrom of sounds lie Frost Children, who channel these various tastes into a cohesive statement all their own.

Later this month, the duo will begin a string of US tour dates. This includes headlining dates, including co-headlines with labelmates Model/Actriz, as well as supporting slots for Yves Tumor.

Frost Children live dates

3/9 - Durham, NC @ Pinhock *

3/10 - Atlanta, GA @ The Earl *

3/14-18 - Austin, TX @ SXSW

3/20 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo **

3/21 - San Francisco, CA @ Cafe du Nord **

3/23 - Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Fest

3/28 - Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen

4/14 - New York, NY @ Baby's All Right

5/4 - Washington DC @ Echostage ***

5/5 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall ***

5/6 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Ballroom ***

5/7 - Montreal, QC @ MTELUS ***

* = w/ Model/Actriz

** = w/ Blaketheman1000

*** = Yves Tumor + Pretty Sick

tickets at www.frostchildren.xyz/tour

About Frost Children

Frost Children is the project of NYC-based siblings Lulu and Angel Prost. They've released multiple full-length projects since 2020 that combine and transcend genre. They've been called "obnoxious, self-obsessed, painfully stylish, convinced of a sense of greatness they've yet to earn." Frost Children exist as pop music in all its textures and forms.

Darlings of both the music and fashion worlds, the siblings appeared on the cover of Dazed Magazine in December 2022, while also being highlighted in places like Paper, Office, and i-D, the latter naming them one of the acts to soundtrack Fall 2022. With SPEED RUN, Frost Children make their True Panther debut, the first chapter in a new series of artistic endeavors by the unpredictable duo.



Gregory Alan Isakov Confirms Summer Headline Tour Photo
Gregory Alan Isakov Confirms Summer Headline Tour
Gregory Alan Isakov will embark on a headline tour including shows at Los Angeles’ Theatre at Ace Hotel (two nights), Santa Fe’s The Bridge, Portland, ME’s Thompson’s Point, Burlington’s Waterfront Park, Seattle’s Paramount Theatre, San Francisco’s The Masonic, Phoenix’s The Van Buren and Salt Lake City’s Delta Hall at The Eccles, and more.
Symphonic Metal Icons SIRENIA to Release New Album 1977 Photo
Symphonic Metal Icons SIRENIA to Release New Album '1977'
Transporting the listener to a retro auditory arcade harking back to when groovy synthwave melodies dominated the world of music, the international band merges late 70’s and 80’s pop rock stylings with synthwave elements and their remarkable, hard-hitting symphonic melodies - shaking the listener to the core.
Jo Bartlett Goes Solo With I Waited A Year Photo
Jo Bartlett Goes Solo With 'I Waited A Year'
New single “I Waited A Year” found its form during the intense heatwave of 2022. Restless from a bout of insomnia amidst those hot summer nights, Jo found solace from the sleeplessness in the sanctuary of her home studio and began laying down ideas that had been swimming around her mind.
Atmosphere Share New Single Bigger Pictures Photo
Atmosphere Share New Single 'Bigger Pictures'
Minneapolis hip-hop pioneers Atmosphere, composed of rapper Slug and producer Ant, have shared a new track off their forthcoming album. The track is accompanied by a raw video directed by director, writer, and producer Tazbah Chavez, known for her work in numerous popular TV series, including Reservation Dogs, Rutherford Falls, Accused, and more.

