Front and Center Concert Series to Feature The Head and The Heart

Front and Center, the critically acclaimed concert series that kicked off its ninth season last month, announced that popular indie folk band The Head and The Heart is featured in its next episode on public television (check local listings).

The Head and The Heart take the stage at the Bowery Ballroom in New York City performing the title track from their fourth full-length album "Living Mirage" and "Missed Connection" as well as fan favorites "Lost in My Mind" and "Rivers and Roads." The trailer for this episode can be viewed here.

Season nine of Front and Center features an all new line-up of GRAMMY award winners, industry legends, emerging artists, and chart toppers. The new episodes include intimate performances from Hozier, Carly Pearce, Gary Clark Jr., Brett Young, lovelytheband, Robby Krieger and Friends, Chris Janson and Santana.

Full episodes are streaming online at: https://www.pbs.org/show/front-and-center/.

Front and Center is a production of Front and Center Entertainment, LLC in association with WLIW, LLC for WNET. The series is distributed by American Public Television.

Videos and more information about Front and Center are available at www.frontandcenter.com and www.youtube.com/frontandcentertv.

Front and Center Entertainment, LLC produces the popular music performance television series Front and Center as well as the groundbreaking talk show Speakeasy and the monthly series MTV Live: Setlist. Since 2012 Front and Center has presented an eclectic mix of Grammy, Country Music Association, American Music and Academy of Country Music Award winners, rock icons and multi-platinum sellers including Keith Urban, Steven Tyler, Cyndi Lauper, Counting Crows, Rob Thomas, and The Avett Brothers. Speakeasy, which began airing in January 2015, features an iconic talent chatting intimately with an interviewer of their choice. Included are conversations with Roger Waters and Bill Weir, David Crosby and Wynton Marsalis, Sting and Shaggy, Lenny Kravitz and Sean Lennon, and Robbie Robertson with Warren Zanes. MTV Live: Setlist spotlights rising artists spanning multiple genres including St. Paul & the Broken Bones, Dua Lipa, and Muna.

The Head and The Heart released their 4th full-length album, Living Mirage, this past spring featuring single "Missed Connection" which has been ruling the alternative songs chart reaching No. 1 on Billboard's Alternative Songs airplay chart. Initially self-released in 2011, The Head And The Heart's self-titled breakout debut produced instant classics including "Rivers and Roads," "Down In The Valley" and "Lost In My Mind" and is now Certified Gold. Their last two albums, 2013's Let's Be Still and 2016's Signs of Light, settled into Billboard's Top 10 albums chart, with Signs of Light securing the #1 position on Rock Album Charts. It also produced the song "All We Ever Knew" which reached #1 at Alternative, after holding the #1 spot at AAA for 9 straight weeks earlier that same year. They have appeared in Cameron Crowe's Roadies, with music featured in countless other commercials, films and shows, among them Corona and Silver Linings Playbook. Having played sold-out Red Rocks shows and prime time mainstage slots at Coachella, Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits on the last campaign, The Head and The Heart have a headlining tour planned for Fall 2019. The band has performed many times on national television including appearances on Ellen, The Today Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Austin City Limits and more.





