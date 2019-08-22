Frenchkiss Records to Celebrate 20th Anniversary in Brooklyn

Acclaimed indie label Frenchkiss Records is celebrating their 20th anniversary with a PARTY ON October 12 at Elsewhere in Brooklyn, NY. Today they announce that Drowners, playing their first show in 3 years, are added to the bill as are newcomers Twen and The Hold Steady's Tad Kubler. As previously announced, the party will also feature sets from The Dodos (who will be playing Visiter in its entirety and at additional dates listed below), Eleanor Friedberger, Diet Cig, Les Savy Fav and special guests. As part of the celebration, the label will be taking over Elsewhere's art space curating it with art from the label's roster.

FKR20 will also be celebrated with the release of a handful of catalog reissues. This series kicked off with THE MARCH re-release of Hospice, the seminal album from The Antlers with more to be announced.

Current and upcoming 2019 releases include the long-awaited return of The Hold Steadywhose first album in 5 years, Thrashing Thru The Passion, dropped this past Friday (August 16) and Twen's debut Awestruck which is set for release on September 20.

Founded in 1999 by Les Savy Fav's Syd Butler, the label has been called home by some of the most celebrated artists of the last 2 decades including The Hold Steady, The Antlers, Passion Pit, The Drums, Bloc Party, The Dodos, Local Natives and Butler's own band.

From his early days, following with zeal his native D.C.'s Dischord Records; to his two decades simultaneously helming Frenchkiss while playing with Les Savy Fav; to one of his current day jobs playing bass in the 8G Band on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Syd Butler's idealized vision of a music community is one in which everyone represents each other.

This year, as Frenchkiss is set to celebrate their twentieth anniversary, Butler's vision for the label he used to run by himself out of his apartment - one that became an international operation and a bastion for ferociously independent artists over the last two decades - remains the same. With criteria as simple as finding bands and artists the label believes in, Frenchkiss Records' ethos and ideals are no different now then they were back in August of 1999 when Butler started the label. The label's ethos of eschewing any one scene in favor of being "cool band-oriented" has continued to manifest through its disparate and ever-growing roster.

Dodos Playing Visiter in its Entirety

10/09/19 Boston, MA Brighton Music Hall

10/10/19 Philadelphia, PA Johnny Brenda's

10/11/19 Washington, DC City Winery DC

10/12/19 Brooklyn, NY Elsewhere (Frenchkiss 20th Anniversary Event)





