Freezing Cold Release New Video & Plot North East Run of Shows

Salinas Records recently released Glimmer, the debut full-length LP from New York based indie/punk rock band, Freezing Cold. Now the band is back with a new video for "Teenage Insights" and set of tour dates (see Big Takeover premiere)!

Freezing Cold came together in early 2017 as friends. Having spent time growing up together in the New York DIY music community in bands like Bridge and Tunnel, Weed Hounds, and Aye Nako had the members Jeff Cunningham (guitar & vocals), Angie Boylan (drums and vocals - who is also currently the touring drummer for Sleater Kinney), and Nick Rice (bass) have all known each other for years. Leanne Butkovic from the band Never is a new addition to the band, replacing Rice on bass.

They released a 3-song demo, making a music video for their song "Shape of Escape" and playing shows throughout the North East of the US. Their introspective heart-on-the-sleeve style of indie rock mixed with the unspoken musical magnetism that brought them together was evident in their early performances.

The band's debut album combines lush sounds with earnest storytelling, creating music that is reminiscent ofLemonheads, Throwing Muses, Sebadoh, Archers of Loaf, Ride, with a dash of punk, rounding out select tracks with keyboards and a few with a string section. Listening through Glimmer and standout tracks "New Ways to Wait", "Parentheses", "Teenage Insights", and "Squint to See" the band defy simplistic genre comparisons. The only thing that the listener can be sure of is that these songs are inward in their thinking and played close to the chest. Their influences are as varied as the members, which shines through in the varied pace and approach of Glimmer.

Glimmer not only introduces us to a band at the beginning of their stride, but also to a group of individuals with a passion for their craft. The album was recorded and mixed by engineer, producer, and recording artist J Robbins (Against Me!, Promise Ring, Lemuria, Jawbox) at Magpie Cage Studios in Baltimore in March of 2019.

Watch the video for "Teenage Insights" below!

Make sure to catch Freezing Cold on tour!

3/12/20 New Brunswick, NJ @ Mum's w/ Glazer, Ogbert the Nerd, and the Ozarks

3/13/20 Ridgewood, NY @ Trans-Pecos w/ Radiator Hospital and Quaker Wedding

3/14/20 Philadelphia, PA w/ Field Mouse, Iffy, and Unclaimed Diamonds

4/30/20 New Haven, CT

5/2/20 Boston, MA @ O'brien's Pub w/ Dump Him, Me In Capris, and Little Musket





