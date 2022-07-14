Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Freekbass & The Bump Assembly Announce Funk The World Tour

Tickets for Freekbass’ Funk The World tour are available now.

Jul. 14, 2022  

Freekbass & The Bump Assembly are proud to announce the 2022 Funk The World Tour featuring Sammi Garett (formerly of Turkuaz). Freekbass & The Bump Assembly is a high-energy live show like no other. Part musical journey, part Ohio-Funk experience, everyone from bass guitar enthusiasts, to Funk and Live music fans will want to plan a party around this show when it comes to their town.

The tour kicks off in Youngstown, OH on July 22 and will head through Denver, Chicago, and more before concluding in Freekbass' hometown of Cincinnati on September 10. Tickets for Freekbass' Funk The World tour are available here.

Freekbass has cemented himself as a groundbreaking bass player and funk guru. His innovative styling including his signature double thumb strumming technique has garnered critical acclaim and a cult fan following.

Hailed by the legendary Bootsy Collins as "the new spiritual warrior for the funk," Freekbass has graced stages across the country and has been a staple in the festival and touring circuit. His notable performances have taken place alongside Bernie Worrell, Umphrey's McGee, Turkuaz, Dumpstaphunk, George Porter Jr., Buckethead, DJ Logic and Mike Gordon.

Amidst the disruption of live music over the last couple of years, Freekbass kept the music moving forward by releasing a single & video a month throughout the shutdown from 2020-2021. During this time he collaborated and released music with musicians such as Stefan Lessard (DMB), Billy Sheehan, Doug Wimbish (Living Colour), Eric Nally (Foxy Shazam), Gary Mudbone Cooper (P-Funk / Bootsy's Rubberband), and Karina Rykman. Many of these songs, and others from that period will be making their debut live.

The Bump Assembly is comprised of Sammi Garett on vocals (Formerly with Turkuaz), Dione Howard on drums, Reilly Comisar on vocals, and for select dates: Nate Lewis on guitar (Ernie Johnson from Detroit), and Craig Brodhead on guitars & keys ( formerly of Turkuaz). In addition to Freekbass songs, The Bump Assembly set will include some of Sammi's new material, also. Sammi Garett is currently releasing her solo singles which are produced and mixed by Freekbass.

When Freekbass is not on the road, you can always find him live-streaming on his new Twitch channel, http://twitch.tv/freekbass. On "Live Grooves with Freekbass," Freekbass creates new bass guitar-centric grooves and songs on each stream, along with the participation of the chat/audience.

You won't want to miss the infectious energy that is showcased in a Freekbass & The Bump Assembly live show. Freekbass states, "Recordings are the blueprint/ template for the live show. With Funk & Dance music, the Live Medium always takes these songs created in a studio to a higher level." Catch the Funk The World Tour here and listed below.

Tour Dates

July 22 - Youngstown, OH - Westside Bowl
July 28 - Fort Collins, CO - 830 North
July 29 - Steamboat Springs, CO - Schmiggity's
July 30 - Denver, CO - Knew Conscious
August 5 - Pagosa Springs, CO - Motel SOCO
August 11 - Chicago, IL - HVAC Pub
August 12 - Ferndale, MI - Otus Supply
August 18 - Ashbury Park, NJ - Wonder Bar
August 19 - Harrisburg, PA - XL Live
September 2 - Kempton, PA - Karnival Of The Arts Festival
September 10 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverfront Live

