Freek & Kit Release CALM on Multi Function

When Kit and Freek were introduced, they weren't aware of just how significant their chance encounter would become. And over time they realised their joint love for music, merging their styles to create a fresh as well as different take on the evolving world of drum & bass. With their first two collaborations 'Once Again' and 'Phat Cat' leading the charge, fans soon became aware of just how pivotal this blending of talents would prove to become. Debuting on Freek's 'Unholy' EP in 2016, they began to develop a signature which would soon grow a sizeable audience.

Although having such an eclectic range of influences between them, with Kit pouring over the records of Prince and Nat King Cole, whilst Freek drew inspiration from both drum and bass and rock/metal, their sound soon resonated over a wide standard of tastes. Their musical training, which enabled them to turn their hand to a wide array of instruments, has enabled them to write great tracks which are impressive both musically and electronically.

'Calm' is the first part of their new project as a duo, although it continues the theme from 'Phat Cat' with its swinging beats, catchy vocals and thumping bassline. It's already gathered momentum within the underground drum & bass scene, whilst also alluding to the next steps their gearing up to take throughout the remainder of 2019.

Listen to CALM here:

Released through Multi-Function, the events brand turned label which already has a dominant position within the wider world of dance music parties, it seemed like the perfect place for Kit and Freek to platform their show-stopping next single. Alongside its wobbling, weight-driven bass notes and its jazzy instrumentals, 'Calm' brings you into the expert musicality of Freek whilst also doing justice to Kit's superb vocals. Whilst Multi-Function is known for its moody rollers and cuts which pack a punch through DJ sets, 'Calm' adds another dimension to this brand. With Freek being a long-time member of the Mult-Function crew and with Kit offering his sublime voice into the mix, the imprint and events podium are dedicating themselves to broadening scope for 2019.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You