Fred Falke & Zen Freeman Remix 'Do It To The Music'

Continuing to honor the legendary disco label West End Records, legendary house DJ's and producers Fred Falke and Zen Freeman aka AMPERSOUNDS have remixed a Raw Silk classic, "Do It To The Music," ahead of their July 16 EP release via West End Records/BMG.



"Do It To The Music" was first released in 1982 and was Raw Silk's biggest hit to date. The song was originally released on West End Records, and peaked at #5 on the Billboard Hot Dance Club charts and #18 on the UK Singles chart. The song was a staple in the New York City Disco scene and a favorite at the iconic Paradise Garage.



"Do It To The Music" (Fred Falke & Zen Freeman Remix)



Speaking about the remix, Fred Falke and Zen Freeman reveal, "We were really honored when West End Records asked us to do a remix of Do it to the Music, because it has always been a go to floor filler in our DJ set. The vocal has such a modern feel even though it's from the early 80's and it has some great elements that we kept in the mix. Our remix has modernized a classic, bringing it into the future with our own signature sound while still keeping the soul from the original version."



Earlier this month, AMPERSOUNDS released their highly lauded collaboration with Rufus Wainwright, titled 'Technopera.' The single came with an official music video by esteemed Daft Punk creative director and one half of Daft Arts Crew, Cedric Hervet.



Speaking on the project, Wainwright revealed exclusively to Variety: "I am super proud of the work that I did with Zen and Fred. It was liberating as a songwriter to have a platform to jump off from and only have to think about the melody and lyrics and let someone else create the track. It is unlike anything that I have ever done but somehow there still is a lot of Rufus in it. I hope that people will party to the tracks, safely of course, but we all deserve a little party I think."



Zen and Fred add, "Rufus is an exceptional talent and we had a fantastic time collaborating with him on this project. We created rich textures with strong electronic elements which we feel resonated perfectly with Rufus' depth and intensity."



The video's creator, Cédric Hervet shares "When Fred and Zen asked me to listen to Technopera, I had already been exploring animations around continuous lines for some time. As soon as I heard the song, I thought to myself that it could be the perfect concept for the music video both simple and poetic. When they mentioned that they used an Oscilloscope synth I knew the stars had aligned. This animation was meant for this song."



