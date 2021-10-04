Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes Release New Single 'Off With His Head' featuring Cassyette

Critically acclaimed British punk rockers Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes have released their new single "Off With His Head" featuring British newcomer Cassyette. The latest from their fourth full-length studio album Sticky, out October 15th via AWAL Recordings, "Off With His Head" is a raucous take on patriarchal society with Cassyette serving as a Bonnie Tyler for Gen Z to Carter's Axl Rose or James Hetfield.

"Sticky", the band's most fiery and addictive record of their career, is available for pre-order now at all DSPs; each digital pre-save will include an instant download of "Off With His Head" along with previously released singles "Go Get A Tattoo," "My Town" and "Sticky".

Sticky, produced by the band's other co-founder Dean Richardson (guitar, synth/keys), celebrates the thrill of returning to freedom and all the joy and madness that entails. The album solidifies the pairing of Carter and Richardson as one of the most exciting partnerships in punk rock and Carter (previously of Gallows and Pure Love) as a vital voice in UK music, rallying against injustice, the patriarchy, right-wing politics and toxic masculinity.

Their sound practically punches out of the speakers on the forthcoming collection with a new directness and immediacy and Carter sounding like an untamed force of nature, embodying the impish menace of Keith Flint one minute, Sid Vicious the next.

Since their debut in 2015, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, who've racked up nearly 140 million worldwide streams, have built a reputation for blistering anthems that owe as much to brooding desert rock as it does hardcore and power-pop. They're redefining punk-rock with a sound that straddles eras and genres, putting The Rattlesnakes in a category all their own, while also challenging tired cliches and setting the world to rights. Carter is particularly outspoken about mental health and how it's changed his perspectives on masculinity, using his voice and platform to break down societal norms and barriers.

Listen to the new track here: