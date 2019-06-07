Franco Paulsen Releases Debut 'Resolution' On Van Afrika's New Techno Label Rebellie

Resolution is Franco Paulsen's debut on Van Afrika's new techno label Rebellie.



Franco brings a darker and deeper flavour to his normal melodic techno sound unique to this label.



Solution brings a classic warehouse synth riff to a deep groove which we love.

Van Afrika is on the remix with his 'Dark Africa Mix) on Solution bringing his inevitable darker and hypnotic style to the track. Expanding on the synth stabs and working hard in breakdown this mix has been road tested in Tokyo and Melbourne and is sure to get the dancefloor moving.



Resolution brings a darker more driving element to the EP. Franco explores his darker side providing a darker and hypnotic techno track which punctuated by a fantastic acid synth line.







