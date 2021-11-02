Foxfrd Releases New Track 'Where Are All My Friends'

Quick off the heels of his beloved hit "Oni", R&B artist and video game animator Foxfrd is back with a much more mellow yet very relatable hit entitled "Where Are All My Friends". Channeling a "No More Parties in LA" by Kanye type of vibe, "Where Are All My Friends" captures the loneliness of LA that so many people experience when they move themselves out to the City of Angels. Riddled with social ladders and superficiality, LA can be a tough place to adjust to and Foxfrd does a great job of capturing the complex array of feelings that arise when you're weaving your way through brand new social circles.

The self-animated video features Foxfrd's alias on a remote island, meant to represent the feeling of being stuck in your LA-based apartment knowing that it'll take forever to get anywhere with traffic. The stunning landscape pairs perfectly with the songs lush guitar strings and modern R&B tones. We follow Foxfrd as he gets capitulated into different dimensions and meets what appear to be sirens both on and off the island.

Now Los Angeles-based, Foxfrd got his musical chops during the time he spent in Memphis, TN. Having been a lead animator in the video game industry for many years, he brings a unique approach to storytelling through visual art and it's no mystery that "Oni" pairs perfectly with the impressive visual landscape that he's created. Having worked for notable gaming studio The Game Band, where he helped create the Apple award-winning game Where Cards Fall, Foxfrd's experience has received impressive endorsements and we're thrilled to witness his visions as they continue to come to life. Foxfrd's music can be seen in The Hype Magazine, IHeart Radio's ItsEZBreezy, Broadway World and much more.