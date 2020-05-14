Four Tet Remixes Caribou's 'Never Come Back'

Caribou fans, rejoice! Continuing the stream of remixes from his latest, acclaimed LP Suddenly, Dan Snaith enlists good friend Kieran Hebden, aka Four Tet, for a new take on "Never Come Back". The track first premiered as part of Four Tet's Boiler Room: Streaming from Isolation set and is now available everywhere. In April, Morgan Geist added his own flair to the fan-favorite track.

Listen below!

Speaking on the track and his friendship with Hebden, Snaith said: "Kieran is already part of my music before he remixes it. He spent hours listening to drafts of tracks from Suddenly and giving me feedback, as he has done with my previous albums. I love that when people think of us as musical allies that they are seeing something real and genuine, not music industry artifice. We are the closest friends - so much so that I feel like we are family - and I love that people who listen to our music can feel that. So of course I thought of Kieran as the person to take on remixing 'Never Come Back'. Needless to say he has smashed it - creating a warped and beautiful techno banger that, as its inclusion in his recent Boiler Room stream showed, will get people dancing whatever the circumstances."

Last month, Morgan Geist's take on "Never Come Back" launched a new series of remixes from Suddenly, Caribou's fifth studio LP and Snaith's tenth as a musician overall. Snaith also revealed updated tour dates for later in 2020.

Updated North American Tour Dates

Oct 10 - Indio, CA @ Coachella Festival

Oct 14 - Houston,TX @ White Oak ^

Oct 15 - Dallas, TX @ Granada ^

Oct 16 - Miami, FL @ III Points Festival

Oct 17 - Indio, CA @ Coachella Festival

Oct 19 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club *

Oct 20 - Boston, MA @ Royale *

Oct 21 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *

Oct 22 - Chicago, IL @ Riviera *

Oct 23 - Hamilton, ON @ Studio Theatre *

Oct 24 - Montreal, QC @ M Telus *

Oct 25 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel (matinee) *

Oct 25 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *

Oct 26 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *

Oct 27 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall *

Oct 28 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall *

Oct 29 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall *

Oct 30 - Ottawa, ON @ Bronson Centre *

* with Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith

^ with ela minus





