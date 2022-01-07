Forest Blakk Releases 'Fall Into Me' Acoustic Version

Singer/songwriter Forest Blakk is kicking off the new year with an acoustic version of his touching ballad, "Fall Into Me." Co-written alongside Matchbox Twenty front man Rob Thomas and Gregg Wattenberg (John Legend, O.A.R.), "Fall Into Me" has been streamed over one million times for 15 consecutive weeks and is currently #34 on the Hot AC radio chart.

The stripped back version of the song follows a stellar 2021 for Blakk, who's smash hit "If You Love Her" has amassed over 200 million total global streams to date and was certified Gold in the United States (along with Platinum in his native Canada). The single earned Blakk his official US chart debut on Billboard's Emerging Artists chart, his national US TV debut on ABC's Live with Kelly & Ryan, top 30 placement on the Hot AC radio chart & also saw the singer/songwriter pair up with Meghan Trainor for a stunning duet version.

Highlighted as one of PEOPLE Magazine's "talented emerging artists making their mark on the musical landscape in 2021" and deemed an "artist on the rise" by Billboard, Blakk made his debut with his 2018 EP Minutes and follow-up 2020 sophomore EP Sideways - the latter of which saw Blakk collaborate with the likes of Will IDAP (Train, Florida Georgia Line), Nick Long (King Princess), Carl Ryden (Ricky Martin, David Guetta), Ollie Green (Freya Ridings, Gavin James) & more to tell a love story through an incredibly realistic and candid lens.

The 6-track collection featured singles "I Wish I Knew" (deemed an "introspective look at love and love lost" by American Songwriter) and uplifting anthem of resilience "Put Your Hands Up," which debuted on an episode of ABC's Grey's Anatomy. A compelling live performer, Blakk has toured extensively supporting NEEDTOBREATHE, Gavin James & more.

