Forest Blakk Premieres 'If You Love Her' Acoustic

Singer/songwriter Forest Blakk has shared a stripped back acoustic version of new single "If You Love Her" - available now via Atlantic Records. The track, which arrived in September alongside a moving James Fitzgerald-directed video, has become a runaway success with over 25 million total global streams and boasting over 2 million streams domestically this week alone, marking the 7th consecutive week of over 1 million streams. "

If You Love Her" has also earned Blakk his official US chart debut, climbing seven spots this week to #41 on Billboard's Emerging Artists chart.

Deemed an "artist on the rise" by Billboard, Blakk's 2018 debut EP Minutes featured the standout single "Love Me" and saw editorial support via Parade, Alternative Press, and Ones To Watch. "If You Love Her" follows last year's release of stand-alone track "Foolish" and sophomore EP Sideways, the latter of which saw Blakk collaborate with the likes of Will IDAP (Train, Florida Georgia Line), Nick Long (King Princess), Carl Ryden (Ricky Martin, David Guetta), Ollie Green (Freya Ridings, Gavin James) & more to tell a love story through an incredibly realistic and candid lens.

The 6-track collection featured singles "I Wish I Knew" (deemed an "introspective look at love and love lost" by American Songwriter) and uplifting anthem of resilience "Put Your Hands Up," which debuted last year on an episode of ABC's Grey's Anatomy. A compelling live performer, Blakk has toured extensively supporting NEEDTOBREATHE, Gavin James and is set to re-join The Goo Goo Dolls alongside Lifehouse for their "Miracle Pill Summer Tour" in 2021.

