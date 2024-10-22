News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Foreigner Extends Farewell Tour; Celebrates Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction

Original band members will join them at select shows starting with Foreigner’s sold-out three-week fall residency at the Venetian, Las Vegas. 

By: Oct. 22, 2024
Foreigner Extends Farewell Tour; Celebrates Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Image
FOREIGNER has decided to extend its Farewell Tour and include a celebration of the band’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction. Original band members will join them at select shows starting with Foreigner’s sold-out three-week fall residency at the Venetian, Las Vegas.  Both Rick Wills and Al Greenwood, who are frequent guests of FOREIGNER, will sit in with the band they helped create for the entire residency. Discussions are in hand to include Lou Gramm as FOREIGNER moves toward its 50th anniversary in 2026.

On Sunday, October 20th, FOREIGNER celebrated the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction with a very special halftime performance at the Cleveland Browns-Cincinnati Bengals game.  Lead singer, Kelly Hansen, welcomed the crowd and announced future appearances by original Rock & Roll Hall of Fame members.

Kelly said, “Performing the incredible catalogue of music created by Mick Jones and the rest of the first incarnation of Foreigner is a dream come true for all of us. After twenty years of proudly flying the Foreigner flag, we are thrilled to be periodically sharing the stage with the guys who started it all as we celebrate their Rock & Roll Hall of Fame recognition”.

Shows announced so far include:

2024

Oct 25 – Nov 9      Las Vegas, NV – The Venetian

2025

Mar 13         Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live @ Seminole Hard Rock

Mar 15         Clearwater, FL – The BayCare Sound

Mar 16         St. Augustine, FL – Saint Augustine Amphitheatre

Jun 11         Highland, CA – Yaamava’ Theater

Jun 14         Scottsdale, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Pool

Jun 20         Reno, NV – Silver Legacy Resort & Casino

Jun 21         Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live – Sacramento

Jun 27         Arnolds Park, IA – Arnolds Park Amusement Park

Jun 29         Council Bluffs, IA – Harrah’s Stir Cove

Jul 4            Windsor, ON – Colosseum at Caesars Windsor

Jul 5            Battle Creek, MI – FireKeepers Casino

Jul 12          Chippewa Falls, WI – Northern Wisconsin State Fair

Jul 24          Columbus, OH – Ohio State Fair

Jul 25          West Bend, WI – Washington County Fair Park

Jul 26          Mt. Pleasant, MI – Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

Aug 7          Hamburg, NY – Erie County Fair

Aug 8          North Lawrence, OH – Neon Nights Country Music Festival

Aug 28        Vancouver, BC – The Fair at the PNE

Aug 30        Palmer, AK – Alaska State Fair

Sep 11        Tulsa, OK – The Cove at River Spirit Casino Resort

Sep 13        Wright City, MO – Cedar Lake Cellars Winery

Sep 21        West Springfield, MA – The Big E – Arena

Oct 3 & 4     Durant, OK – Choctaw Casino – Grand Theater

Oct 10 & 11  Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

About FOREIGNER

With more Top 10 hits than Journey, as many as Fleetwood Mac, and ten multi-Platinum albums, FOREIGNER is universally hailed as one of the most popular rock acts in the world with a formidable musical arsenal that continues to propel sold-out tours and album sales, now exceeding 80 million. 

Responsible for some of rock and roll’s most enduring anthems including “Juke Box Hero,” “Cold As Ice,” “Hot Blooded,” “Waiting For A Girl Like You,” “Feels Like The First Time,” “Urgent,” “Head Games,” “Say You Will,” and the worldwide #1 hit, “I Want To Know What Love Is,” FOREIGNER still rocks the charts almost 50 years into the game with massive airplay and continued Billboard “Top 200” album success.  Streams of FOREIGNER’s hits are over 15 million per week. 



